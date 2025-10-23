Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 95 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area this weekend, including 15 games involving statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Seattle Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups this weekend feature No. 10 Puyallup at No. 18 Curtis.
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are 13 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Thursday, October 23.
Jefferson at Todd Beamer - 6:00 PM
Auburn Riverside at Stadium - 6:00 PM
Auburn at Mt. Rainier - 6:00 PM
Federal Way at Kentlake - 6:00 PM
Lakeside at Cleveland - 7:00 PM
Nathan Hale at West Seattle - 7:00 PM
Graham-Kapowsin at Spanaway Lake - 7:00 PM
Interlake at Foster - 7:00 PM
South Kitsap at Rogers - 7:00 PM
Clover Park at Franklin Pierce - 7:00 PM
Washington at Orting - 7:00 PM
Central Kitsap at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace - 7:30 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 75 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Friday, October 24.
La Conner at Muckleshoot Tribal - 5:00 PM
Monroe at Meadowdale - 5:00 PM
Glacier Peak at Jackson - 5:00 PM
Friday Harbor at Coupeville - 5:30 PM
Life Christian Academy at Coeur d'Alene - 6:00 PM
East Jefferson at Kingston - 6:30 PM
Forks at Raymond-South Bend - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt at O'Dea - 7:00 PM
Chief Leschi at North Beach - 7:00 PM
Chief Sealth at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Seattle Prep at Garfield - 7:00 PM
Eastside Catholic at Rainier Beach - 7:00 PM
Ballard at Bishop Blanchet - 7:00 PM
Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket - 7:00 PM
Mt. Baker at Blaine - 7:00 PM
Montesano at Nooksack Valley - 7:00 PM
Inglemoor at Renton - 7:00 PM
Sammamish at Evergreen - 7:00 PM
Mercer Island at Redmond - 7:00 PM
Ilwaco at Adna - 7:00 PM
Sehome at Squalicum - 7:00 PM
Rainier at Mossyrock - 7:00 PM
Onalaska at Toledo - 7:00 PM
Shorewood at Shorecrest - 7:00 PM
Meridian at Lynden Christian - 7:00 PM
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley at Napavine - 7:00 PM
Lynden at Lakewood - 7:00 PM
Ferndale at Sedro-Woolley - 7:00 PM
Marysville Getchell at Snohomish - 7:00 PM
Stanwood at Mount Vernon - 7:00 PM
Kamiak at Lake Stevens - 7:00 PM
Bellingham at Marysville-Pilchuck - 7:00 PM
Mariner at Arlington - 7:00 PM
Olympic at North Mason - 7:00 PM
Oak Harbor at North Kitsap - 7:00 PM
Sequim at Bainbridge - 7:00 PM
WF West at Tumwater - 7:00 PM
Black Hills at Aberdeen - 7:00 PM
Bothell at Eastlake - 7:00 PM
Issaquah at North Creek - 7:00 PM
Puyallup at Curtis - 7:00 PM
Yelm at Olympia - 7:00 PM
Bethel at Bonney Lake - 7:00 PM
Cascade at Omak - 7:00 PM
Tenino at Rochester - 7:00 PM
Cashmere at Chelan - 7:00 PM
Granite Falls at Cedar Park Christian - 7:00 PM
Manson at Okanogan - 7:00 PM
Hazen at Newport - 7:00 PM
South Whidbey at King's - 7:00 PM
Hoquiam at Elma - 7:00 PM
Sumner at Emerald Ridge - 7:00 PM
Lindbergh at Cedarcrest - 7:00 PM
Juanita at Lake Washington - 7:00 PM
Highline at Liberty - 7:00 PM
Sunnyside at Wenatchee - 7:00 PM
Mount Si at Skyline - 7:00 PM
Decatur at White River - 7:00 PM
Tahoma at Kentwood - 7:00 PM
Kent-Meridian at Auburn Mountainview - 7:00 PM
East Valley at Quincy - 7:00 PM
Eatonville at Steilacoom - 7:00 PM
Foss at Fife - 7:00 PM
Vashon Island at Centralia - 7:00 PM
Shelton at Prairie - 7:00 PM
Anacortes at Burlington-Edison - 7:00 PM
Timberline at Peninsula - 7:00 PM
River Ridge at North Thurston - 7:00 PM
Mount Tahoma at Silas - 7:00 PM
Gig Harbor at Bellarmine Prep - 7:00 PM
Capital at Lakes - 7:00 PM
Bremerton at Port Angeles - 7:00 PM
Annie Wright at Lynnwood - 8:00 PM
Morton/White Pass at Toutle Lake - 8:00 PM
Everett at Cascade - 8:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Saturday, October 25.
Ingraham at Franklin - 12:00 PM
La Conner at Quilcene - 1:00 PM
Sultan at Bellevue Christian - 1:00 PM
Bellevue at Woodinville - 1:00 PM
Kennedy Catholic at Kentridge - 1:00 PM
Eastmont at Enumclaw - 1:00 PM
Klahowya at Cascade Christian - 7:00 PM
Ocosta at Naselle - 7:00 PM
