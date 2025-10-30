Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025
There are 86 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area this weekend, including 14 games involving statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Seattle Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Puyallup at No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin.
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Thursday, October 30.
Rogers at Spanaway Lake - 4:00 PM
Shorecrest at Marysville Getchell - 6:00 PM
Inglemoor at Highline - 6:00 PM
North Thurston at Central Kitsap - 6:00 PM
Omak at Mt. Baker - 6:00 PM
Toppenish at Lakewood - 6:00 PM
Decatur at Todd Beamer - 6:00 PM
Foss at Clover Park - 6:00 PM
Port Angeles at Olympic - 6:30 PM
Rainier at Centralia - 7:00 PM
Interlake at Bellevue - 7:00 PM
Emerald Ridge at Bonney Lake - 7:00 PM
Curtis at Yelm - 7:00 PM
River Ridge at Silas - 7:00 PM
Tenino at Aberdeen - 7:00 PM
Lynden Christian at Nooksack Valley - 7:00 PM
Brewster at Manson - 7:00 PM
Mossyrock at Morton/White Pass - 7:00 PM
Adna at Pe Ell/Willapa Valley - 7:00 PM
Toutle Lake at Onalaska - 7:00 PM
North Mason at Sequim - 7:00 PM
Tumwater at Centralia - 7:00 PM
WF West at Black Hills - 7:00 PM
Napavine at Forks - 7:00 PM
Blaine at Meridian - 7:00 PM
Chelan at Cascade - 7:00 PM
Naches Valley at Cashmere - 7:00 PM
Auburn Riverside at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Stadium at Tahoma - 7:00 PM
Quincy at Othello - 7:00 PM
Fife at Steilacoom - 7:00 PM
Eatonville at Orting - 7:00 PM
Mercer Island at Liberty - 7:30 PM
Squalicum at Bellingham - 7:30 PM
Sumner at Bethel - 8:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 41 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Friday, October 31.
Kentridge at Kentwood - 4:00 PM
La Conner at Lummi - 5:00 PM
Jackson at Lynnwood - 5:00 PM
Kingston at Annie Wright - 6:00 PM
Franklin Pierce at Washington - 6:00 PM
Bellevue Christian at Klahowya - 6:30 PM
South Kitsap at Olympia - 7:00 PM
Nathan Hale at Cedarcrest - 7:00 PM
Evergreen at Renton - 7:00 PM
Newport at Eastlake - 7:00 PM
Hazen at Lake Washington - 7:00 PM
West Seattle at Ballard - 7:00 PM
North Creek at Woodinville - 7:00 PM
Foster at Sultan - 7:00 PM
Everett at Stanwood - 7:00 PM
Redmond at Mount Si - 7:00 PM
Monroe at Oak Harbor - 7:00 PM
Timberline at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Juanita at Issaquah - 7:00 PM
Mountlake Terrace at Sedro-Woolley - 7:00 PM
Lakes at Mount Tahoma - 7:00 PM
Puyallup at Graham-Kapowsin - 7:00 PM
Raymond-South Bend at Ilwaco - 7:00 PM
Charles Wright at North Beach - 7:00 PM
Northwest Christian at Ocosta - 7:00 PM
Kamiak at Glacier Peak - 7:00 PM
Sehome at Archbishop Murphy - 7:00 PM
Cascade at Mariner - 7:00 PM
Marysville-Pilchuck at Anacortes - 7:00 PM
Burlington-Edison at Lynden - 7:00 PM
North Kitsap at Bremerton - 7:00 PM
Rochester at Hoquiam - 7:00 PM
King's at Granite Falls - 7:00 PM
Cedar Park Christian at South Whidbey - 7:00 PM
Montesano at Elma - 7:00 PM
White River at Enumclaw - 7:00 PM
Federal Way at Jefferson - 7:00 PM
Kelso at Shelton - 7:00 PM
Eastmont at West Valley - 7:00 PM
Arlington at Lake Stevens - 7:30 PM
Kent-Meridian at Kentlake - 8:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, November 1, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Saturday, November 1.
Lakeside at Ballard - 12:00 PM
Lindbergh at Chief Sealth - 12:00 PM
Bellarmine Prep at Peninsula - 1:00 PM
Mt. Rainier at Kennedy Catholic - 1:00 PM
Bainbridge at Auburn Mountainview - 1:00 PM
East Jefferson at Vashon Island - 2:00 PM
Gig Harbor at Capital - 5:00 PM
West Seattle at Bishop Blanchet - 7:00 PM
Cascade Christian at Life Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
