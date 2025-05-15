High School

Seattle Seahawks' 2025 schedule: Hey, you look homegrown familiar

Seahawks will see many big-name faces from Washington, including both first-round rookies selected in last month's NFL Draft

Todd Milles

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, a Fife product, is expected to host home-state Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, a Fife product, is expected to host home-state Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks didn't pick any native Washington-ians in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they will get an early glimpse of the two first-round selections from their backyard - Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) and Seattle's Joshua Conerly Jr. (Oregon).

Add in Edgewood second-rounder J.T. Tuimoloau (Ohio State) and Redmond seventh-rounder Carson Bruener (UW), Seattle could potentially see all four in-state products who were drafted in April.

Here is the Seahawks' schedule breakdown - with the 12 opposing players they could face who hail from high schools in the home state:

---

Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, of Steilacoom, comes to Seattle in early October with Tampa Bay.
Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, of Steilacoom, comes to Seattle in early October with Tampa Bay. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WEEK 1 and WEEK 17 vs. San Francisco

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Andre Dillard, offensive tackle

Skinny: To bolster line depth, 49ers signed Woodinville graduate in May. after his stint in Green Bay.

---

WEEK 2 at Pittsburgh

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Carson Bruener, linebacker

Skinny: Lone Huskies' selection whose father played, scouted for Steelers would need big training camp to make squad.

---

WEEK 3 vs. New Orleans

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Kellen Moore, head coach

Skinny: Ex-Prosser quarterback will be in third career game overall - and first road game as new coach.

---

WEEK 4 and WEEK 10 vs. Arizona

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Budda Baker, safety

Skinny: From Bellevue, Baker has big games against Seattle, including career-high 18 tackles last December.

---

WEEK 5 vs. Tampa Bay

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Emeka Egubuka, wide receiver and Cade Otton, Tumwater

Skinny: Baker Mayfield will likely target this duo from Steilacoom and Tumwater, respectively, often in passing attack.

---

WEEK 6 at Jacksonville

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Ezra Cleveland, offensive guard

Skinny: Drafted initially by Minnesota, Cleveland was acquired by Jaguars in 2023 trade - and Bethel graduate signed extension last year.

---

WEEK 7 vs. Houston

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Nobody.

Skinny: Organization once had Aberdeen's Mark Bruener on the roster, but that was 17 years ago.

---

WEEK 9 at Washington

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Joshua Conerly Jr., offensive tackle

Skinny: Conerly, of Rainier Beach, will likely begin season as backup right tackle - but could see action against Jarran Reed.

---

WEEK 11 and 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Nobody

Skinny: They saw Yakima's Cooper Kupp plenty - for eight seasons - before signing him in offseason.

---

WEEK 12 at Tennessee

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Johnny Hekker, punter

Skinny: Bothell product saw Seahawks for 10 consecutive seasons as member of Rams - then with Carolina in 2023.

---

WEEK 13 vs. Minnesota

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Brett Rypien, quarterback

Skinny: As one of four quarterbacks in camp, Spokane native is, at best, No. 3 behind J.J. McCarthy and Sam Howell, whom Seattle traded to Vikings.

---

WEEK 14 at Atlanta

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Kaleb McGary, offensive tackle

Skinny: Projected to be starter again in his seventh season with Falcons. Fife product quietly haveing productive NFL career.

---

WEEK 15 vs. Indianapolis

Who Seahawks could see from Washington: J.T. Tuimoloau, defensive end

Skinny: Rookie from Eastside Catholic likely will begin year as backup at defensive end - but by December, things could change.

---

feed

Published |Modified
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington