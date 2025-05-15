Seattle Seahawks' 2025 schedule: Hey, you look homegrown familiar
The Seattle Seahawks didn't pick any native Washington-ians in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they will get an early glimpse of the two first-round selections from their backyard - Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) and Seattle's Joshua Conerly Jr. (Oregon).
Add in Edgewood second-rounder J.T. Tuimoloau (Ohio State) and Redmond seventh-rounder Carson Bruener (UW), Seattle could potentially see all four in-state products who were drafted in April.
Here is the Seahawks' schedule breakdown - with the 12 opposing players they could face who hail from high schools in the home state:
WEEK 1 and WEEK 17 vs. San Francisco
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Andre Dillard, offensive tackle
Skinny: To bolster line depth, 49ers signed Woodinville graduate in May. after his stint in Green Bay.
WEEK 2 at Pittsburgh
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Carson Bruener, linebacker
Skinny: Lone Huskies' selection whose father played, scouted for Steelers would need big training camp to make squad.
WEEK 3 vs. New Orleans
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Kellen Moore, head coach
Skinny: Ex-Prosser quarterback will be in third career game overall - and first road game as new coach.
WEEK 4 and WEEK 10 vs. Arizona
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Budda Baker, safety
Skinny: From Bellevue, Baker has big games against Seattle, including career-high 18 tackles last December.
WEEK 5 vs. Tampa Bay
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Emeka Egubuka, wide receiver and Cade Otton, Tumwater
Skinny: Baker Mayfield will likely target this duo from Steilacoom and Tumwater, respectively, often in passing attack.
WEEK 6 at Jacksonville
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Ezra Cleveland, offensive guard
Skinny: Drafted initially by Minnesota, Cleveland was acquired by Jaguars in 2023 trade - and Bethel graduate signed extension last year.
WEEK 7 vs. Houston
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Nobody.
Skinny: Organization once had Aberdeen's Mark Bruener on the roster, but that was 17 years ago.
WEEK 9 at Washington
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Joshua Conerly Jr., offensive tackle
Skinny: Conerly, of Rainier Beach, will likely begin season as backup right tackle - but could see action against Jarran Reed.
WEEK 11 and 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Nobody
Skinny: They saw Yakima's Cooper Kupp plenty - for eight seasons - before signing him in offseason.
WEEK 12 at Tennessee
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Johnny Hekker, punter
Skinny: Bothell product saw Seahawks for 10 consecutive seasons as member of Rams - then with Carolina in 2023.
WEEK 13 vs. Minnesota
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Brett Rypien, quarterback
Skinny: As one of four quarterbacks in camp, Spokane native is, at best, No. 3 behind J.J. McCarthy and Sam Howell, whom Seattle traded to Vikings.
WEEK 14 at Atlanta
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: Kaleb McGary, offensive tackle
Skinny: Projected to be starter again in his seventh season with Falcons. Fife product quietly haveing productive NFL career.
WEEK 15 vs. Indianapolis
Who Seahawks could see from Washington: J.T. Tuimoloau, defensive end
Skinny: Rookie from Eastside Catholic likely will begin year as backup at defensive end - but by December, things could change.
