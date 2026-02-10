High School

Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026

Get Spokane area schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Tuesday, February 10

Dekker Van de Graaf and Zillah boys continue to be one of the elite teams in the Class 1A rankings - and are reigning WIAA champions.
There are 15 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, February 10, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Spokane High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 10, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 22 Pullman is hosting Rogers.

Davenport vs Liberty — 5:00 p.m.

Connell vs Cashmere — 6:00 p.m.

Bridgeport vs Tonasket — 6:00 p.m.

Wahluke vs Royal — 6:00 p.m.

Omak vs Zillah — 6:00 p.m.

North Central vs Cheney — 6:00 p.m.

West Valley vs East Valley — 7:00 p.m.

Rogers vs Pullman — 7:00 p.m.

Lakeside vs Medical Lake — 7:15 p.m.

Riverside vs Colville — 7:15 p.m.

Liberty Bell vs Okanogan — 7:30 p.m.

Freeman vs Reardan — 8:00 p.m.

Asotin vs Northwest Christian School — Cancelled

Davenport vs Liberty — Cancelled

Kettle Falls vs Colfax — Cancelled

