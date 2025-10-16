Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including five games featuring statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features Cheney at No. 21 Mead.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There is one games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, October 16.
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, October 17.
Colville (5-1) at Rogers (3-3) - 5:00 PM PST
St. Maries (2-4) at Priest River (3-4) - 6:00 PM PST
Kellogg (2-4) at Grangeville (4-4) - 6:00 PM PST
Timberlake (1-6) at Moscow (5-3) - 6:00 PM PST
Bonners Ferry (5-2) at Orofino (0-6) - 6:00 PM PST
Lakeland (7-0) at Sandpoint (6-2) - 6:00 PM PST
Lewiston (3-4) at Lake City (1-6) - 6:00 PM PST
Post Falls (3-4) at Coeur d'Alene (4-3) - 6:00 PM PST
Central Valley (1-5) at Gonzaga Prep (6-0) - 6:00 PM PST
Onalaska (5-2) at Asotin (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Columbia (1-4) at Davenport (0-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Tri-Cities Prep (6-0) at Warden (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Lakeside (2-3) at Riverside (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Manson (2-4) at Tonasket (0-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Lind-Ritzville (2-4) at Northwest Christian School (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Columbia (4-3) at Newport (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Ridgeline (2-4) at University (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Reardan (4-2) at Freeman (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Okanogan (4-2) at Brewster (3-4) - 7:00 PM PST
East Valley (3-3) at Clarkston (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST
Jenkins (0-5) at Asotin (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Kettle Falls (3-2) at Colfax (5-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Cashmere (4-2) at Connell (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Wahluke (2-4) at Royal (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Liberty Bell (3-2) at Lake Roosevelt (1-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Omak (4-2) at Chelan (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Medical Lake (0-5) at Cascade (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Cheney (5-1) at Mead (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
North Central (3-3) at Pullman (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Toppenish (3-3) at Ephrata (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Grandview (0-6) at Quincy (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Othello (4-2) at Prosser (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Moses Lake (6-0) at Eastmont (4-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Deer Park (2-4) at West Valley (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Shadle Park (1-5) at Lewis & Clark (2-4) - 8:00 PM PST at ONE Spokane Stadium
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.