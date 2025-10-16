High School

Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Spokane area schedules and scores as the 2025 Washington high school football season continues on October 16



Mt Spokane vs Lewis & Clark from Oct. 10, 2025
Mt Spokane vs Lewis & Clark from Oct. 10, 2025 / Brandon Campea

There are 37 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including five games featuring statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features Cheney at No. 21 Mead.

Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There is one games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, October 16.

Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 36 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, October 17.

Colville (5-1) at Rogers (3-3) - 5:00 PM PST

St. Maries (2-4) at Priest River (3-4) - 6:00 PM PST

Kellogg (2-4) at Grangeville (4-4) - 6:00 PM PST

Timberlake (1-6) at Moscow (5-3) - 6:00 PM PST

Bonners Ferry (5-2) at Orofino (0-6) - 6:00 PM PST

Lakeland (7-0) at Sandpoint (6-2) - 6:00 PM PST

Lewiston (3-4) at Lake City (1-6) - 6:00 PM PST

Post Falls (3-4) at Coeur d'Alene (4-3) - 6:00 PM PST

Central Valley (1-5) at Gonzaga Prep (6-0) - 6:00 PM PST

Onalaska (5-2) at Asotin (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Columbia (1-4) at Davenport (0-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Tri-Cities Prep (6-0) at Warden (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Lakeside (2-3) at Riverside (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Manson (2-4) at Tonasket (0-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Lind-Ritzville (2-4) at Northwest Christian School (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Columbia (4-3) at Newport (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Ridgeline (2-4) at University (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Reardan (4-2) at Freeman (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Okanogan (4-2) at Brewster (3-4) - 7:00 PM PST

East Valley (3-3) at Clarkston (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST

Jenkins (0-5) at Asotin (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Kettle Falls (3-2) at Colfax (5-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Cashmere (4-2) at Connell (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Wahluke (2-4) at Royal (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Liberty Bell (3-2) at Lake Roosevelt (1-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Omak (4-2) at Chelan (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Medical Lake (0-5) at Cascade (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Cheney (5-1) at Mead (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

North Central (3-3) at Pullman (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Toppenish (3-3) at Ephrata (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Grandview (0-6) at Quincy (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Othello (4-2) at Prosser (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Moses Lake (6-0) at Eastmont (4-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Deer Park (2-4) at West Valley (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Shadle Park (1-5) at Lewis & Clark (2-4) - 8:00 PM PST at ONE Spokane Stadium



GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

