Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 33 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including four games featuring statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 21 Mead at No. 6 Gonzaga Prep.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, October 23.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, October 24.
Warden at Granger - 1:00 PM
Central Valley at Shadle Park at ONE Spokane Stadium- 5:00 PM
St. Maries at Orofino - 6:00 PM
Kellogg at Priest River - 6:00 PM
Bonners Ferry at Timberlake - 6:00 PM
Lewiston at Lakeland - 6:00 PM
Life Christian Academy at Coeur d'Alene - 6:00 PM
Mead at Gonzaga Prep - 6:00 PM
Brewster at Liberty Bell - 7:00 PM
Freeman at Jenkins - 7:00 PM
Deer Park at Riverside - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Kettle Falls - 7:00 PM
Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket - 7:00 PM
West Valley at Moses Lake - 7:00 PM
Asotin at Lind-Ritzville - 7:00 PM
Pullman at Clarkston - 7:00 PM
Newport at Reardan - 7:00 PM
Rogers at East Valley - 7:00 PM
Connell at Wapato - 7:00 PM
Zillah at Wahluke - 7:00 PM
Cascade at Omak - 7:00 PM
Manson at Okanogan - 7:00 PM
University at Cheney - 7:00 PM
Royal at Naches Valley - 7:00 PM
Mt. Spokane at Ridgeline - 7:00 PM
Medical Lake at Lakeside - 7:00 PM
Northwest Christian School at Colville - 7:00 PM
Ephrata at Selah - 7:00 PM
East Valley at Quincy - 7:00 PM
Othello at Toppenish - 7:00 PM
North Central at West Valley - 7:00 PM
Lewis & Clark at Ferris - 8:00 PM
