Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including five games featuring statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 4 Royal at Prosser.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, October 9.
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 28 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, October 10.
Mt. Spokane at Lewis & Clark - 5:00 PM
Priest River at Orofino - 6:00 PM
Anaconda at Kellogg - 6:00 PM
Grangeville at St. Maries - 6:00 PM
Moscow at Bonners Ferry - 6:00 PM
Sandpoint at Lewiston - 6:00 PM
Coeur d'Alene at Lake City - 6:00 PM
Northwest Christian School at Kettle Falls - 7:00 PM
Moses Lake at Post Falls - 7:00 PM
Northwest Christian School at Jenkins - 7:00 PM
Lind-Ritzville at Warden - 7:00 PM
Colfax at Liberty - 7:00 PM
Freeman at Newport - 7:00 PM
Riverside at Medical Lake - 7:00 PM
North Central at Deer Park - 7:00 PM
Asotin at Reardan - 7:00 PM
Liberty Bell at Omak - 7:00 PM
Cheney at Central Valley - 7:00 PM
Brewster at Cascade - 7:00 PM
Kiona-Benton at Connell - 7:00 PM
East Valley at Colville - 7:00 PM
Mead at Ridgeline - 7:00 PM
Rogers at Pullman - 7:00 PM
Quincy at Ellensburg - 7:00 PM
Ephrata at Othello - 7:00 PM
Clarkston at West Valley - 7:00 PM
University at Ferris - 8:00 PM
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Saturday, October 11.
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.