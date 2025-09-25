Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including four games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 20 Mt. Spokane at No. 24 Mead.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, September 25.
University at Lewis & Clark - 4:00 PM
Lewiston at Rigby - 6:00 PM
College Place at Connell - 7:00 PM
Wahluke at Cashmere - 7:00 PM
Ridgeline at Shadle Park at ONE Spokane Stadium- 7:00 PM
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, September 26.
Central Valley at Ferris - 5:00 PM
Columbia at Orofino - 6:00 PM
Timberlake at St. Maries - 6:00 PM
West Jefferson at Grangeville - 6:00 PM
Kellogg at Bonners Ferry - 6:00 PM
Moscow at Lakeland - 6:00 PM
Glacier Peak at Post Falls - 6:00 PM
Sandpoint at Coeur d'Alene - 6:00 PM
Eisenhower at Lake City - 6:00 PM
Okanogan at River View - 6:00 PM
Jenkins at Colfax - 7:00 PM
Republic at Davenport - 7:00 PM
Lake Roosevelt at Soap Lake - 7:00 PM
Columbia at Warden - 7:00 PM
Kettle Falls at Liberty - 7:00 PM
Brewster at Tonasket - 7:00 PM
Gonzaga Prep at Cheney - 7:00 PM
Northwest Christian School at Newport - 7:00 PM
Asotin at Freeman - 7:00 PM
Royal at Zillah - 7:00 PM
East Valley at Deer Park - 7:00 PM
Davenport at Colfax - 7:00 PM
Lind-Ritzville at Reardan - 7:00 PM
Quincy at Wapato - 7:00 PM
Clarkston at Omak - 7:00 PM
Mt. Spokane at Mead - 7:00 PM
Riverside at Colville - 7:00 PM
Moses Lake at Wenatchee - 7:00 PM
West Valley at Pullman - 7:00 PM
East Valley at Ephrata - 7:00 PM
Selah at Othello - 7:00 PM
Rogers at North Central - 8:00 PM
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Saturday, September 27.
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here