Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Dec. 22, 2025

Rainier Beach stays at No. 1; Glacier Peak passes early test and climbs to No. 6; Eastside Catholic captures 40-plus point victory

Dash Ingram (left) is in his senior campaign for the Eastside Catholic Crusaders.
Dash Ingram (left) is in his senior campaign for the Eastside Catholic Crusaders. / Photo by Vince Miller

The defending champion Rainier Beach boys basketball team continued to assert its dominance with triple digit victories to remain at No. 1 for the second week in the High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings.

Glacier Peak passed its first big test of the season with one of its wins over a team ranked in the top 10. Eastside Catholic, at No. 4, put up its largest win margin.

1. Rainier Beach (5-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Vikings defeated Seattle Prep. and Garfield by 100 and 106 points.

2. Richland (4-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Bombers won 102-57 at Sageview on Saturday to improve to 4-0.

3. Auburn (8-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Trojans won two of their last three games on the road to improve 5-0 in league play.

4. Eastside Catholic (4-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Crusaders cruised to a 83-41 win at Roosevelt on Friday to improve to 3-0 in league play.

5. O’Dea (5-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Irish made up for their first loss with wins over Bishop Blanchet and nonleague Mount Spokane.

6. Glacier Peak (5-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Bullpups conquered their first big test by narrowly defeating Lake Stevens 52-50 and then-No. 10 Mount Spokane 64-54.

7. Lincoln (Tacoma) (4-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Abes dropped a home game to Bellarmine 67-61 on Wednesday but will look to bounce back after the New Year at home when they face Mount Tahoma.

8. West Valley (Yakima) (5-0)

Previous rank: 7

The Rams face an early test at home against No. 18 Chiawana on Tuesday.

9. Mount Si (4-1)

Previous rank: 11

The Wildcats took home two wins on the road against Kennedy Catholic 58-55 and Redmond 47-40.

10. Gonzaga Prep (5-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Bullpups beat Post Falls 72-45 on Thursday to get back in the winning collumn.

11. Bremerton (7-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Knights won their last three games by than 29, 26 and 60 points.

12. R.A. Long (7-0)

Previous rank: 13

The Lumberjacks went on the road and beat Hudson's Bay 75-30 on Friday.

13. Mount Spokane (5-4)

Previous rank: 10

The Wildcats dropped three straight but will now look ahead to hosting North Central after the holiday break.

14. Edmonds-Woodway (7-0)

Previous rank: 14

The Warriors beat Stanwood 59-46 and Bishop Blanchet 60-42 at home last week.

15. Bellarmine Prep (5-2)

Previous rank: 18

The Lions beat No.7 Lincoln (Tacoma) 67-61 on Wednesday; next up is a road battle at 4A Olympia.

16. Puyallup (5-1)

Previous rank: 19

The Vikings handled Curtis 84-67 on Wednesday and Yelm 81-36 on Friday, but their next big challenge will be at No. 6 Glacier Peak on Tuesday.

17. Emerald Ridge (6-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Jaguars lost a road game to Tahoma on Saturday.

18. Chiawana (5-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Riverhawks beat Kennewick 56-51 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in league play.

19. Seattle Prep (5-2)

Previous rank: 17

The Panthers' dropped a major road test to Rainier Beach 100-72 but made up for it with a home win over Bishop Blanchet 70-42.

20. Liberty (Issaquah) (8-1)

Previous rank: 24

The Patriots claimed a home win over 4A Lake Washington 64-56 on Saturday.

21. Lake Washington (5-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Kangaroos dropped their first loss to Liberty (Issaquah) on Saturday and will travel to California where they will face three schools.

22. Kentridge (6-1)

Previous rank: None

The Chargers beat Tahoma by three points and followed it by a one-point win over Jackson.

23. Selah (6-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Vikings defeated Ephrata 64-42 on Saturday.

24. Zillah (6-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Leopards beat Naches Valley 93-37 to improve to 4-0 in league play.

25. Colfax (8-0)

Previous rank: 25

The Bulldogs defeated Asotin 61-15 to improve to 2-0 in league play.

Under Consideration

Bellevue

Burlington-Edison

Central Valley

Kentwood

Lynden Christian

Mercer Island

Monroe

Prairie

Pullman

Skyview

Dropped out

Lynden

