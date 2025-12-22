Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Dec. 22, 2025
The defending champion Rainier Beach boys basketball team continued to assert its dominance with triple digit victories to remain at No. 1 for the second week in the High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings.
Glacier Peak passed its first big test of the season with one of its wins over a team ranked in the top 10. Eastside Catholic, at No. 4, put up its largest win margin.
1. Rainier Beach (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Vikings defeated Seattle Prep. and Garfield by 100 and 106 points.
2. Richland (4-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Bombers won 102-57 at Sageview on Saturday to improve to 4-0.
3. Auburn (8-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Trojans won two of their last three games on the road to improve 5-0 in league play.
4. Eastside Catholic (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Crusaders cruised to a 83-41 win at Roosevelt on Friday to improve to 3-0 in league play.
5. O’Dea (5-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Irish made up for their first loss with wins over Bishop Blanchet and nonleague Mount Spokane.
6. Glacier Peak (5-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Bullpups conquered their first big test by narrowly defeating Lake Stevens 52-50 and then-No. 10 Mount Spokane 64-54.
7. Lincoln (Tacoma) (4-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Abes dropped a home game to Bellarmine 67-61 on Wednesday but will look to bounce back after the New Year at home when they face Mount Tahoma.
8. West Valley (Yakima) (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Rams face an early test at home against No. 18 Chiawana on Tuesday.
9. Mount Si (4-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Wildcats took home two wins on the road against Kennedy Catholic 58-55 and Redmond 47-40.
10. Gonzaga Prep (5-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Bullpups beat Post Falls 72-45 on Thursday to get back in the winning collumn.
11. Bremerton (7-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Knights won their last three games by than 29, 26 and 60 points.
12. R.A. Long (7-0)
Previous rank: 13
The Lumberjacks went on the road and beat Hudson's Bay 75-30 on Friday.
13. Mount Spokane (5-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats dropped three straight but will now look ahead to hosting North Central after the holiday break.
14. Edmonds-Woodway (7-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Warriors beat Stanwood 59-46 and Bishop Blanchet 60-42 at home last week.
15. Bellarmine Prep (5-2)
Previous rank: 18
The Lions beat No.7 Lincoln (Tacoma) 67-61 on Wednesday; next up is a road battle at 4A Olympia.
16. Puyallup (5-1)
Previous rank: 19
The Vikings handled Curtis 84-67 on Wednesday and Yelm 81-36 on Friday, but their next big challenge will be at No. 6 Glacier Peak on Tuesday.
17. Emerald Ridge (6-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Jaguars lost a road game to Tahoma on Saturday.
18. Chiawana (5-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Riverhawks beat Kennewick 56-51 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in league play.
19. Seattle Prep (5-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Panthers' dropped a major road test to Rainier Beach 100-72 but made up for it with a home win over Bishop Blanchet 70-42.
20. Liberty (Issaquah) (8-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Patriots claimed a home win over 4A Lake Washington 64-56 on Saturday.
21. Lake Washington (5-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Kangaroos dropped their first loss to Liberty (Issaquah) on Saturday and will travel to California where they will face three schools.
22. Kentridge (6-1)
Previous rank: None
The Chargers beat Tahoma by three points and followed it by a one-point win over Jackson.
23. Selah (6-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Vikings defeated Ephrata 64-42 on Saturday.
24. Zillah (6-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Leopards beat Naches Valley 93-37 to improve to 4-0 in league play.
25. Colfax (8-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Bulldogs defeated Asotin 61-15 to improve to 2-0 in league play.
Under Consideration
Bellevue
Burlington-Edison
Central Valley
Kentwood
Lynden Christian
Mercer Island
Monroe
Prairie
Pullman
Skyview
Dropped out
Lynden