Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 2, 2026
It's the final stretch of the basketball regular season and six teams remain undefeated in this week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings.
Richland stayed at No. 1 with back-to-back wins. Mount Si moved up five spots to No. 7 with two critical wins by eight and four points.
1. Richland (19-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bombers defeated Pasco 101-52 and Chiawana 97-69 to improve to 16-0 in league play.
2. Glacier Peak (17-0)
Previous rank: 3
The 4A Grizzlies beat Kamiak and Jackson by 19 and 21 points to improve to 9-0 in league play.
3. Rainier Beach (12-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Vikings will face West Seattle at home and Eastside Catholic on the road this week.
4. Emerald Ridge (18-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Jaguars gained a big victory over Puyallup by one point and defeated South Kitsap 68-26.
5. R.A. Long (19-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Lumberjacks won their last two games to improve to 12-0 in league play.
6. Auburn (17-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Trojans beat Stadium 85-53 and Tahoma 86-68 to improve to 12-1 in league play.
7. Mount Si (14-1)
Previous rank: 12
Brady Hennig scored a combined 35 points in the Wildcats 67-63 win over Lake Washington and 66-58 win over Liberty (Renton). Latt Ford added a combined 25 points.
8. Kentridge (17-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Chargers won their last two games by three and 26 points.
9. West Valley (Yakima) [15-2]
Previous rank: 8
The Rams will face Sunnyside on the road and Wenatchee at home this week.
10. Bremerton (16-2)
Previous rank: 11
The 2A Knights beat Bainbridge 84-41 and Olympic 77-32 to improve to 12-0 in league play.
11. Bellarmine Prep (17-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Lions won beat Lincoln 54-44 and Gig Harbor 63-46 to improve to 14-0 in league play
12. Zillah (19-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Leopards scored a combined 185 points in their last two wins to improve to 15-0 in league play.
13. Edmonds-Woodway (18-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Warriors defeated Mountlake Terrace and Meadowdale by 20 and six points.
14. Lynden Christian (18-1)
Previous rank: 16
The 1A Lyncs defeated 3A Oak Harbor 66-47 and 2A Lynden 72-54 to improve to 13-0 in league play.
15. Bonney Lake (18-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Panthers beat Bethel 76-54 and Spanaway Lake 72-51.
16. Lake Washington (18-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Kangaroos picked up wins against Tulalip Heritage and Juanita but lost to Mount Si by four points.
17. Colfax (19-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Bulldogs beat won their last two games by 10 and 42 points.
18. Chiawana (15-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Riverhawks lost a critical game to Richland 97-69 but won against Southridge 68-44.
19. Selah (17-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Vikings defeated Othello by 20 points to improve to 14-0 in league play.
20. Monroe (16-2)
Previous rank: under consideration
The Bearcats beat Snohomish 67-58 and Marysville-Getchell 73-40 to improve to 8-1 in league play.
21. O’Dea (14-2)
Previous rank: 18
The Fighting Irish won their last two games by 32 and six points.
22. Mercer Island (15-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Islanders will host Sammamish on Wednesday. Mercer Island is coming off a loss to Bellevue and 78-55 over Evergreen.
23. Pullman (12-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Greyhounds defeated Deer Park 67-39 to improve to 7-1 in league play.
24. Lincoln (Tacoma) [11-3]
Previous rank: 24
The Abes lost to Bellarmine by 10 points but made up for it with a nine point win over Mount Tahoma.
25. Gonzaga Prep (14-5)
Previous rank: 22
The Bullpups won their last two games by 22 and six points to improve to 7-0 in league play.
Fell off
Eastside Catholic