Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 27, 2026
A familiar team takes over the No. 1 spot in this week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings.
Mercer Island enters the rankings at No. 17 after its three dominate wins.
1. Richland (17-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Bombers defeated Kennewick 94-50 and marked their ninth win scoring 100 points or more.
2. Rainier Beach (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Vikings beat Seattle Prep. 100-75 and Garfield 94-50 to improve to 11-0 in league play.
3. Glacier Peak (15-0)
Previous rank: 5
The 4A Grizzlies defeated 2A Bremerton by six points and Lake Stevens 62-52 to improve to 7-0 in league play.
4. Emerald Ridge (16-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Jaguars won their last two games by 31 and 25 points.
5. R.A. Long (17-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Lumberjacks beat Washougal 71-47 and Columbia River 55-54 to improve to 10-0 in league play.
6. Kentridge (15-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Chargers defeated Auburn 60-57 for its first loss of the season.
7. Auburn (15-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Trojans beat Kennedy Catholic by six points but lost to Kentridge by three points.
8. West Valley (Yakima) [13-2]
Previous rank: 8
The Rams defeated Bellevue 100-73 and Eastmont 83-37 to improve to 7-0 in league play.
9. Chiawana (14-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Riverhawks will face Southridge and undefeated Richland on the road this week.
10. Lake Washington (16-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Kangaroos won their last two games by eight and 17 points to improve to 8-1 in league play.
11. Bremerton (14-2)
Previous rank: 11
The 2A Knights will face Bainbridge (11-4 overall) on the road this week.
12. Mount Si (12-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Wildcats will face their toughest opponent Lake Washington (16-1 overall) at home this week.
13. Edmonds-Woodway (15-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Warriors defeated Archbishop Murphy 57-34 to improve to 7-1 in league play.
14. Zillah (16-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Leopards won their last two games by 49 and 19 points to improve to 12-0 in league play.
15. Bonney Lake (16-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Panthers defeated Yelm 81-33 but lost to Olympia by three points.
16. Lynden Christian (16-1)
Previous rank: 19
The 1A Lyncs defeated 2A Anacortes 70-65 and Nooksack Valley 58-38 to improve to 11-0 in league play.
17. Mercer Island (13-1)
Previous rank: under consideration
The Islanders won their last three games by three, 32 and 32 points.
18. O’Dea (12-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Fighting Irish beat Eastside Catholic 53-52, Bishop Blanchet 80-43 and West Seattle 81-61 last week.
19. Colfax (16-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Bulldogs beat Asotin 82-37 to improve to 7-0 in league play.
20. Selah (16-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Vikings lost to 3A Mercer Island by three points but beat Toppenish 64-35 and Ephrata 62-33.
21. Bellarmine Prep (14-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Lions won their last three games by 25, 16 and 11 points to improve to 12-0 in league play.
22. Gonzaga Prep (12-5)
Previous rank: 22
The Bullpups beat Mount Spokane 37-29 and Central Valley 65-52 to improve to 5-0 in league play.
23. Pullman (11-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Greyhounds won their last three games to improve 6-1 in league play
24. Lincoln (Tacoma) [10-2]
Previous rank: 24
The Abes beat defeated Timberline and Gig Harbor by 29 and four points.
25. Eastside Catholic (11-4)
Previous rank: 21
The Crusaders beat Roosevelt 77-52 and West Seattle 96-43.
Under consideration
Monroe
Prairie
Skyview
Fell off
Liberty (Issaquah)