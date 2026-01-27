High School

Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 27, 2026

Richland leaps to No. 1 spot; A new team enters this week's rankings

Dekker Van de Graaf and Zillah boys continue to be one of the elite teams in the Class 1A rankings - and are undefeated.
Dekker Van de Graaf and Zillah boys continue to be one of the elite teams in the Class 1A rankings - and are undefeated. / Photo by Sean Carter

A familiar team takes over the No. 1 spot in this week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings.

Mercer Island enters the rankings at No. 17 after its three dominate wins.

1. Richland (17-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Bombers defeated Kennewick 94-50 and marked their ninth win scoring 100 points or more.

2. Rainier Beach (12-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Vikings beat Seattle Prep. 100-75 and Garfield 94-50 to improve to 11-0 in league play.

 3. Glacier Peak (15-0)

Previous rank: 5

The 4A Grizzlies defeated 2A Bremerton by six points and Lake Stevens 62-52 to improve to 7-0 in league play.

4. Emerald Ridge (16-2)

Previous rank: 3

The Jaguars won their last two games by 31 and 25 points.

5. R.A. Long (17-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Lumberjacks beat Washougal 71-47 and Columbia River 55-54 to improve to 10-0 in league play.

6. Kentridge (15-3)

Previous rank: 10

The Chargers defeated Auburn 60-57 for its first loss of the season.

 7. Auburn (15-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Trojans beat Kennedy Catholic by six points but lost to Kentridge by three points.

8. West Valley (Yakima) [13-2]

Previous rank: 8

The Rams defeated Bellevue 100-73 and Eastmont 83-37 to improve to 7-0 in league play. 

9. Chiawana (14-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Riverhawks will face Southridge and undefeated Richland on the road this week.

10. Lake Washington (16-1)

Previous rank: 12

The Kangaroos won their last two games by eight and 17 points to improve to 8-1 in league play.

11. Bremerton (14-2)

Previous rank: 11

The 2A Knights will face Bainbridge (11-4 overall) on the road this week.

12. Mount Si (12-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Wildcats will face their toughest opponent Lake Washington (16-1 overall) at home this week.

13. Edmonds-Woodway (15-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Warriors defeated Archbishop Murphy 57-34 to improve to 7-1 in league play.

14. Zillah (16-0)

Previous rank: 16

The Leopards won their last two games by 49 and 19 points to improve to 12-0 in league play.

15. Bonney Lake (16-2)

Previous rank: 15

The Panthers defeated Yelm 81-33 but lost to Olympia by three points.

 16. Lynden Christian (16-1)

Previous rank: 19

The 1A Lyncs defeated 2A Anacortes 70-65 and Nooksack Valley 58-38 to improve to 11-0 in league play.

17. Mercer Island (13-1)

Previous rank: under consideration

The Islanders won their last three games by three, 32 and 32 points.

18. O’Dea (12-2)

Previous rank: 13

The Fighting Irish beat Eastside Catholic 53-52, Bishop Blanchet 80-43 and West Seattle 81-61 last week.

19. Colfax (16-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Bulldogs beat Asotin 82-37 to improve to 7-0 in league play.

20. Selah (16-2)

Previous rank: 17

The Vikings lost to 3A Mercer Island by three points but beat Toppenish 64-35 and Ephrata 62-33.

21. Bellarmine Prep (14-2)

Previous rank: 20

The Lions won their last three games by 25, 16 and 11 points to improve to 12-0 in league play.

22. Gonzaga Prep (12-5)

Previous rank: 22

The Bullpups beat Mount Spokane 37-29 and Central Valley 65-52 to improve to 5-0 in league play.

23. Pullman (11-3)

Previous rank: 23

The Greyhounds won their last three games to improve 6-1 in league play

24. Lincoln (Tacoma) [10-2]

Previous rank: 24

The Abes beat defeated Timberline and Gig Harbor by 29 and four points.

25. Eastside Catholic (11-4)

Previous rank: 21

The Crusaders beat Roosevelt 77-52 and West Seattle 96-43.

Under consideration

Monroe

Prairie

Skyview

Fell off

Liberty (Issaquah)

Published
Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

