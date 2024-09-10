High School

Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (9/10/2024)

Bellevue stays at No. 1, but a couple new teams are right behind the Wolverines

Todd Milles

Fullback Max Jones led Bellevue with 1,100 rushing yards during run to 2023 WIAA championship.
Fullback Max Jones led Bellevue with 1,100 rushing yards during run to 2023 WIAA championship. / Photo courtesy of Max Jones

After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 2. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.

SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25

Sumner kicker Austin Ferencz is carried off the field after booting the game winning field goal in overtime in Spartans' wild
Sumner kicker Austin Ferencz is carried off the field after booting the game winning field goal in overtime in Spartans' wild win over Lake Stevens. / Photo by Vince Miller

1. BELLEVUE 1-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Bethel, 35-7

Next: Friday at Lake Stevens

Skinny: Good Wing-T warm-up exercise (326 rushing yards) Friday for state's top program.

2. CAMAS 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Roosevelt, 12-6

Next: Friday at Clackamas of Oregon

Skinny: Survived war in trenches with Roughriders - and defense came up big (shutout).

3EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 1-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Eastlake, 40-14

Next: Friday at Bishop Blanchet

Skinny: Wore Wolves down with run game, but offense needs to show better balance soon.

4. SUMNER 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Lake Stevens, 31-28 (OT)

Next: Friday vs. Auburn Riverside

Skinny: On paper, badly outgained in yardage. On field, found way to beat Class 4A champions.

5. LAKE STEVENS 0-1 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Sumner, 31-28 (OT)

Next: Friday vs. Bellevue

Skinny: Gained more than 500 yards, so offense - and team overall - will be just fine this fall.

6. ANACORTES 1-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Handsworth Secondary, 66-0

Next: Friday at Sehome

Skinny: New QB Ryan Harrington made quick introduction (TD pass three minutes into game).

7. KENNEWICK 1-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Hanford, 42-7

Next: Friday at Southridge

Skinny: Fantastic RB duo in Alex Roberts (team high 60 yards) and Canaan Hays (three TDs) shines.

8. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Bothell, 21-6

Next: Saturday vs. Highline

Skinny: Lancers scored on opening series Saturday, and never looked back in big road win.

9. LYNDEN 1-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Ferndale, 28-24

Next: Friday vs. Mariner

Skinny: OK to survive a rivalry scare in Week 1, especially when QB Brant Heppner looked awesome.

10. O'DEA 1-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Graham-Kapowsin, 35-28

Next: Thursday vs. Rainier Beach

Skinny: Defensive front dominated all game, and will need to against other good 3A Metro teams.

11. KAMIAKIN 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Walla Walla, 41-0

Next: Thursday vs. Chiawana

Skinny: If Braves get THIS version of QB Trent Woodhouse (four TDs) all season, watch out.

12. GONZAGA PREP 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Ridgeline, 54-21

Next: Friday vs. Ferris

Skinny: Bullpups' lines dictated action, and triple-option offense showed willingness to pass more.

13. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 0-1 (4A)

Last result: Lost to O'Dea, 35-28

Next: Friday at Skyview

Skinny: Any concerns about future of pass game put to rest by QB AJ Tuivaiave's electric debut.

14. EASTLAKE 0-1 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Eastside Catholic, 40-14

Next: Friday at Mount Tahoma

Skinny: Defense will have to carry load as long as QB Landon Renfroe (shoulder) is sidelined.

15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 1-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Timberline, 41-0

Next: Friday vs. Yelm

Skinny: Abes easily take care of business, not asking too much of QB Sione Kaho (104 yards, TD).

16. ARLINGTON 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Mount Vernon, 47-13

Next: Friday vs. Bothell

Skinny: Opportunistic defense (pick-6, fumble return) matches QB Leyton Martin (two TDs) output.

17. YELM 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Mount Tahoma, 42-34

Next: Friday at Lincoln of Tacoma

Skinny: Ford brothers going to be fun to watch as this Tornados' offense recalibrates in 2024.

18. TUMWATER 1-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Puyallup, 56-6

Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge

Skinny: Nobody had a better 2024 debut against a heralded opponent than these guys (524 yards).

19. ROOSEVELT 0-1 (3A)

Last result: Lost to Camas, 12-6

Next: Friday vs. Seattle Prep

Skinny: Earned more street credibility in close road loss with physical showing at Papermakers.

20. SKYVIEW 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Radford of Hawaii, 34-27

Next: Friday vs. Graham-Kapowsin

Skinny: Coaches raved about new QB James Poindexter (301 yards, four TDs) all offseason.

21. WOODINVILLE 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Ganesha of California, 65-7

Next: Friday vs. Union

Skinny: Falcons enjoyed shiny California sights - and QB Levi Grothen's career night (five TDs).

22. MONROE 1-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Bishop Blanchet, 31-17

Next: Friday at Edmonds-Woodway

Skinny: ATH Aaron Clifton (four TDs) proving to be valuable - and versatile - piece in this otfense.

23. RICHLAND 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Hermiston of Oregon, 60-0

Next: Friday at Hanford

Skinny: Mystery solved as QB Jackson Woodward (177 yards, four TDs) gets reins of offense.

24. CURTIS 1-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Mount Si, 35-14

Next: Friday at Peninsula

Skinny: Think people are sleeping on this squad with no more QB Rocco Koch, which is a mistake.

25. MOUNT TAHOMA 0-1 (3A)

Last result: Lost to Yelm, 42-34

Next: Friday vs. Eastlake

Skinny: After dominant first half, team got caught in Yelm avalanche. Should be fine moving forward.

