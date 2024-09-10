Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (9/10/2024)
After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 2. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.
* PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. BELLEVUE 1-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Bethel, 35-7
Next: Friday at Lake Stevens
Skinny: Good Wing-T warm-up exercise (326 rushing yards) Friday for state's top program.
---
2. CAMAS 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Roosevelt, 12-6
Next: Friday at Clackamas of Oregon
Skinny: Survived war in trenches with Roughriders - and defense came up big (shutout).
---
3, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 1-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Eastlake, 40-14
Next: Friday at Bishop Blanchet
Skinny: Wore Wolves down with run game, but offense needs to show better balance soon.
---
4. SUMNER 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Lake Stevens, 31-28 (OT)
Next: Friday vs. Auburn Riverside
Skinny: On paper, badly outgained in yardage. On field, found way to beat Class 4A champions.
---
5. LAKE STEVENS 0-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Sumner, 31-28 (OT)
Next: Friday vs. Bellevue
Skinny: Gained more than 500 yards, so offense - and team overall - will be just fine this fall.
---
6. ANACORTES 1-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Handsworth Secondary, 66-0
Next: Friday at Sehome
Skinny: New QB Ryan Harrington made quick introduction (TD pass three minutes into game).
---
7. KENNEWICK 1-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Hanford, 42-7
Next: Friday at Southridge
Skinny: Fantastic RB duo in Alex Roberts (team high 60 yards) and Canaan Hays (three TDs) shines.
---
8. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Bothell, 21-6
Next: Saturday vs. Highline
Skinny: Lancers scored on opening series Saturday, and never looked back in big road win.
---
9. LYNDEN 1-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Ferndale, 28-24
Next: Friday vs. Mariner
Skinny: OK to survive a rivalry scare in Week 1, especially when QB Brant Heppner looked awesome.
---
10. O'DEA 1-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Graham-Kapowsin, 35-28
Next: Thursday vs. Rainier Beach
Skinny: Defensive front dominated all game, and will need to against other good 3A Metro teams.
---
11. KAMIAKIN 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Walla Walla, 41-0
Next: Thursday vs. Chiawana
Skinny: If Braves get THIS version of QB Trent Woodhouse (four TDs) all season, watch out.
---
12. GONZAGA PREP 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Ridgeline, 54-21
Next: Friday vs. Ferris
Skinny: Bullpups' lines dictated action, and triple-option offense showed willingness to pass more.
---
13. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 0-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to O'Dea, 35-28
Next: Friday at Skyview
Skinny: Any concerns about future of pass game put to rest by QB AJ Tuivaiave's electric debut.
---
14. EASTLAKE 0-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Eastside Catholic, 40-14
Next: Friday at Mount Tahoma
Skinny: Defense will have to carry load as long as QB Landon Renfroe (shoulder) is sidelined.
---
15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 1-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Timberline, 41-0
Next: Friday vs. Yelm
Skinny: Abes easily take care of business, not asking too much of QB Sione Kaho (104 yards, TD).
---
16. ARLINGTON 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mount Vernon, 47-13
Next: Friday vs. Bothell
Skinny: Opportunistic defense (pick-6, fumble return) matches QB Leyton Martin (two TDs) output.
---
17. YELM 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mount Tahoma, 42-34
Next: Friday at Lincoln of Tacoma
Skinny: Ford brothers going to be fun to watch as this Tornados' offense recalibrates in 2024.
---
18. TUMWATER 1-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Puyallup, 56-6
Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge
Skinny: Nobody had a better 2024 debut against a heralded opponent than these guys (524 yards).
---
19. ROOSEVELT 0-1 (3A)
Last result: Lost to Camas, 12-6
Next: Friday vs. Seattle Prep
Skinny: Earned more street credibility in close road loss with physical showing at Papermakers.
---
20. SKYVIEW 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Radford of Hawaii, 34-27
Next: Friday vs. Graham-Kapowsin
Skinny: Coaches raved about new QB James Poindexter (301 yards, four TDs) all offseason.
---
21. WOODINVILLE 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Ganesha of California, 65-7
Next: Friday vs. Union
Skinny: Falcons enjoyed shiny California sights - and QB Levi Grothen's career night (five TDs).
---
22. MONROE 1-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Bishop Blanchet, 31-17
Next: Friday at Edmonds-Woodway
Skinny: ATH Aaron Clifton (four TDs) proving to be valuable - and versatile - piece in this otfense.
---
23. RICHLAND 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Hermiston of Oregon, 60-0
Next: Friday at Hanford
Skinny: Mystery solved as QB Jackson Woodward (177 yards, four TDs) gets reins of offense.
---
24. CURTIS 1-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mount Si, 35-14
Next: Friday at Peninsula
Skinny: Think people are sleeping on this squad with no more QB Rocco Koch, which is a mistake.
---
25. MOUNT TAHOMA 0-1 (3A)
Last result: Lost to Yelm, 42-34
Next: Friday vs. Eastlake
Skinny: After dominant first half, team got caught in Yelm avalanche. Should be fine moving forward.
---