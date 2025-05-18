Undefeated Puyallup wiggles out of late jams to secure 4A bi-district baseball championship
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - Noah Benedict hit a tiebreaking run-scoring double in the fourth inning, and top-ranked Puyallup rode late-inning defense, stellar relief pitching to a 7-6 victory Saturday night over 4A SPSL rival Sumner, clinching its first District 3/4 baseball championship since 2022.
The win at Tahoma High School all but guarantees the undefeated Vikings will be awarded the top overall seed when the WIAA brackets are revealed Sunday afternoon.
Puyallup is No. 4 in High School On SI's latest national baseball rankings.
The Spartans, who now have lost all four season meetings, had their chances over the final two innings to regain the lead.
With runners at second and third base, and one out in the sixth inning, Sumner's Jacob Miller smashed a hard grounder right back to reliever Madden Pike on the mound, who snared it cleanly and tossed over to first base.
With two outs, cleanup hitter Xander Cypher hit a sinking line drive in left center field that Riley Sanoy laid out for to making the diving catch to end the inning, and protect the Vikings' slim lead.
In the seventh inning, Pike loaded the bases with two outs, but got leadoff hitter Jaxon Cummings to ground out to second base to end the game.
Sumner jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by Cole Miller's two-run double.
But after answering with a pair of runs in the first inning, the Vikings scored four runs an inning later off RBI hits by Sanoy, Mason Pike, Kyler Malnar and Keagan Soliza.
The Spartans tied it at 6-6 on Grayson Meier's two-run triple in the third inning.
Neither starting pitcher - Puyallup's Maxwell Schweyen and Sumner's Garrett Levenhagen - lasted long, leaving the game in the hands of Madden Pike, who retired 15 of the final 20 batters he faced without giving up a run, and left-hander Ryder Peterson, who tossed three-plus innings of one-run ball for the Spartans.
---