Vote here: Who should be Washington High School Athlete of the Week (5/19/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for May 12-May 17 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, May 26. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Addison Anderson, Stanwood softball: In a matchup of two of the best pitchers in the state (Sedro-Woolley's Kasandra Gonzalez had school-record 18Ks), Anderson's team got the win, giving up one run in 10 innings, striking out eight batters. Also had a game-tying RBI hit.
Lincoln Berg, Olympia baseball: In a loser-out, winner-to-regionals game against Emerald Ridge, Berg earned a complete-game win, giving up no earned runs, and blasting a three-run home run in the third inning in the Bears' 4-2 victory.
Rhyse Elder, West Valley of Yakima baseball: The right-handed pitcher blanked Moses Lake in late April (12K in 1-0 win) - and did the same thing in the Class 4A District 5 championship game, taking a perfect game into the fifth inning and striking out nine batters in 1-0 win.
Shae Erickson, Issaquah softball: In a Class 4A bi-district championship game full of home runs, Erickson had the loudest bat. She socked a two-run blast in the first inning, then a grand slam in the fourth inning, finishing with a career-high seven RBI and leading the Eagles to irst district title.
Toby Esqueda, Anacortes baseball: After underdog Bellingham rallied for three runs to take the lead in the seventh inning, the Seahawks rallied - and won it on on the first baseman's RBI single to center field as they repeated as Class 2A District 1 champions.
Emma Glazier and Maddy San, Raymond/South Bend softball: What a Class 2B district-championship takedown by the Ravens. San blanked defending state champion Adna (5 IP, 1H) as the winning pitcher in the semifinals, and Glazier blasted two home runs (five RBI) in finals over PWV.
Addi Jay, Mount Spokane softball: Nothing like your ace pitcher being on point heading into the WIAA championships. Jay tossed a no-hitter, striking out 18 batters as the Wildcats defeated Hermiston for the Class 3A District 6 championship.
Kyleigh McVie, Lynden softball: In the Class 2A District 1 title game, the Lions were down to their at-bat before McVie shook the grounds with her walk-off three-run home run in the ninth inning, lifting Lynden to a 5-4 win over Burlington-Edison.
Owen Powell, Mercer Island boys track and field: Broke Gerry Lindgren's 61-year-old all-time best mark in the 3,200 meters (8:40.0) when the UW signee ran a career-best 8:38.98 at the KingCo championships at Renton Memorial Stadium.
Regan Wintrip, Montesano softball: Junior picked a good time to sock her first home run of the season - in the Class 1A District 4 championship game against Seton Catholic. Her third-inning grand slam staked Bulldogs to 8-0 lead in runaway victory as they defending crown.
