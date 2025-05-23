Vote now: Which Washington high school softball pitcher has had the best 2025?
Softball is largely controlled by what goes on in the circle, and these pitchers have had fantastic 2025 seasons in Washington high school softball.
Question is, who has been the best?
As we head into the beginning of the WIAA playoffs, check out the candidates, and vote now on who you'd want pitching for your team with the state championship on the line:
--
TOP WASHINGTON PITCHER NOMINEES
Addison Anderson, Stanwood softball: Best player in 3A Wesco is 14-0 with a 1.31 ERA, striking out 158 batters in just over 100 innings pitched.
Lilly Camp, Aberdeen softball: In loaded 2A Evergreen, she is 13-2 with a 0.55 ERA, striking out 209 batters in 101.1 innings pitched. Given up one hone run all season.
Ella Ferguson, Tumwater softball: In terms of track record, few have done better than this three-time all-state performer (8-2, 1.47 ERA, 113 strikeouts n 71.2 inning pitched; three home runs given up).
Reagan Fleming, North Creek softball: KingCo isn't for faint at heart, and junior leads state with 21 wins while holding a 2.55 ERA - with 242 strikeouts in 154 innings pitched.
Kasandra Gonzalez, Sedro-Woolley softball: Only girl on list who has won a WIAA title, she is NWC defensive MVP (12-3, 1.20 ERA, 203 strikeouts and 24 walks in 93.1 innings pitched).
Makenzie Henthorn, Mark Morris softball: 2A GSHL player of the year improved her bat, still dominaed in circle (16-1, 0.85 ERA, 224 strikeouts, 23 walks in 115 innings pitched; two home runs given up).
Addison Jay, Mount Spokane softball: Won 11 games in Greater Spokane League player, holding a 0.90 ERA, registering multiple no-hitters. Best player in Spokane.
Maddie Milhorn, Skyview softball: Reigning Gatorade state player of the year is the truth - 17-1, 0.43 ERA with 192 strikeouts (and only 11 walks) in 81 innings pitched. No home runs given up.d
Sierra Murray, Rogers of Puyallup softball: Only ninth grader on the list, she dazzled in 4A SPSL for Rams (14-3, 1.47 ERA, 220 strkeouts in 128.1 innings pitched; two home runs given up).
Kaylee Ripke, Freeman softball: Brings the heat, and smaller-school hitters just don't have a chance (17-2, 1.07 ERA, 257 strikeouts).
---