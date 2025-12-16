Washington Girls Basketball High School Top 25 State Rankings – Dec. 16, 2025
Bellevue might be one of the youngest contenders for top honors in Washington high school girls basketball, but the Wolverines have dominated the competition so far in the early going to edge out Davis for the top spot in the initial High School On SI Washington Top 25 rankings.
However, we’ll get the chance on December 22nd to see which is the top dog when they meet in a much-anticipated matchup in Bellevue.
1. Bellevue (7-0)
The Wolverines’ top three scorers are all underclassmen, led by sophomore Dilynn Johnson (14.6 ppg), as they’ve laid waste to all comers so far (average margin of victory: 32.1 points).
2. Davis (3-0)
The defending 4A champion Pirates saw junior sensation Cheyenne Hull score her 1,000th career point on her opening basket in their 81-32 win over Kamiakin on Dec. 3.
3. Eastside Catholic (2-1)
The Crusaders lost by 20 to Bellevue last week and now get another huge test Tuesday at Davis.
4. Sumner (5-0)
The Spartans held two SPSL 4A North opponents to single digits last week.
5. Lynden (4-0)
The top team in 2A went out of conference and won at 3A Tahoma 62-50 on Saturday.
6. Lake Washington (4-1)
The Kangaroos suffered their first loss 76-57 at home to Bellevue on Friday.
7. Union (6-0)
The Titans and senior guard Brooklyn Haywood, No. 26 in the ESPN NEXT 100 Class of 2026 rankings, have won all six games by at least 23 points.
8. Woodinville (6-0)
The Falcons already own wins over Roosevelt and Archbishop Murphy this season.
9. Roosevelt (3-1)
The Roughriders rebounded from a season-opening thrashing at Woodinville to win their next three, including a tough two-point win at Seattle Prep.
10. Gonzaga Prep (4-0)
The Bullpups erased a 23-22 halftime deficit to Clarkston for a 59-48 win Friday, handing the Bantams their first defeat.
11. White River (2-0)
The Hornets saw two early season NPSL 3A games rescheduled, limiting their slate to open the year.
12. Deer Park (4-0)
The 2A Stags already own victories over a pair of 3A teams — Kennewick and University — as well as Idaho 6A semifinalist Coeur d’Alene.
13. Stanwood (4-0)
The Spartans survived a pair of road tests to open the season before posting three straight double-digit victories.
14. Prosser (3-1)
The Mustangs rebounded from a narrow loss to 4A Chiawana by routing CWAC 2A rivals Quincy and Ephrata by a combined 194-45 score.
15. Garfield (1-1)
The Bulldogs got a late start to the season, and their lack of experience showed down the stretch in a loss to Metro 3A Mountain rival Eastside Catholic.
16. Ridgeline (3-1)
The Falcons bounced back from a home loss to Gonzaga Prep to pick up wins over Mount Spokane and Ferris last week.
17. Tahoma (3-1)
The Bears won three straight in NPSL 4A play before hosting Lynden in a 62-50 defeat.
18. Mead (3-0)
The Panthers beat rival Mount Spokane 59-36 to close out their week.
19. Ellensburg (4-0)
The Bulldogs’ four wins have all come by double-digit margins.
20. Lynden Christian (4-0)
The Lyncs passed their first test of the season, holding off Archbishop Murphy 50-47 on Saturday.
21. Chiawana (4-0)
The Riverhawks followed up their big road win at Prosser by opening Mid-Columbia Conference play with victories over Walla Walla and Hermiston.
22. Southridge (2-0)
The Suns also won their Mid-Columbia opener, downing crosstown rival Kennewick 60-51.
23. Edmonds-Woodway (6-0)
The Warriors hadn’t been pushed until Saturday, when they held off Bishop Blanchet 52-49.
24. Selah (4-0)
The third CWAC power in the Top 25 escaped an upset bid by Grandview before cruising past East Valley (Yakima).
25. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (5-0)
Fresh off the school’s stunning first 2B state volleyball title, the Crusaders have romped through the opening portion of their basketball slate.
Under Consideration
Archbishop Murphy
Auburn
Bothell
Camas
Eastlake
Glacier Peak
Kamiakin
Lakewood