Final 2025 Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings
Sumner stood at the top of the final High School on SI Washington Top 25 football rankings with a overtime victory in the Class 4A state championship game, defeating Lake Stevens, 41-35, to win its second title in over a decade.
O'Dea remained at No. 2 in its comeback victory over undefeated Mount Tahoma 21-14 in the 3A final. In addition, two undefeated state champions that jumped in the rankings were Archbishop Murphy (13-0 at 2A) at No. 5 and Royal (13-0 at 1A) at No. 12.
1. Sumner (13-3)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 3 Lake Stevens 41-35
The defending champs came out with the nail-biter victory, with Lance McGee scoring the game-winning touchdown on the ground to secure the 4A state title in a 41-35 win in overtime.
2. O'Dea (12-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 4 Mount Tahoma 21-14
The defending champs fell behind 14-13 with 5:45 left in the game, but recovered a comeback when Hutton Leverett found Owen Brustkern for a 30-yard touchdown followed by a two-point conversion catch by David Schwerzel with 1:27 to play.
3. Lake Stevens (13-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Sumner 41-35
Lance McGee scored a touchdown on the ground to even the score 35-35 with 5:00 left in the game, but the Vikings eventually lost in overtime.
4. Mount Tahoma (13-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: lost to No. 2 O'Dea 21-14
The T-Birds put up a gutsy performance against last year's 3A state champion, taking an early 7-0 in the first quarter and again in the fourth quarter, but were stunned in the final minute.
5. Archbishop Murphy (13-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. No. 7 Tumwater 35-20
The Wildcats won their first 2A state championship in nine years, leading the way was junior running back Isaiah Smith, who ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
6. Graham-Kapowsin (11-2)
Previous ranking: 4
7. Tumwater (12-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: lost to No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 35-20
The Thunderbirds fell behind 14-7 at halftime and couldn't recuperate the deficit in the second half.
8. Puyallup (12-1)
Previous ranking: 5
9. Gonzaga Prep (11-1)
Previous ranking: 8
10. Chiawana (10-1)
Previous ranking: 9
11. Anacortes (10-3)
Previous ranking: 11
12. Royal (13-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. No. 13 Cashmere 21-20
The Knights won their fifth consecutive 1A state championship, with junior Dax Jenks' 21-yard touchdown run with 43 seconds left in the game.
13. Cashmere (11-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: lost to No. 12 Royal 21-20
The Bulldogs' senior QB Rylan Hatmaker's 3-yard run with 18 seconds left to play to make it 21-20 but a failed two-point conversion kept the score the same.
14. East Valley (12-1)
Previous ranking: 12
15. Moses Lake (11-1)
Previous ranking: 13
16. Skyline (8-3)
Previous ranking: 16
17. Bellevue (10-3)
Previous ranking: 17
18. Eastside Catholic (9-2)
Previous ranking: 18
19. Tri-Cities Prep (14-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. No. 20 Toledo 47-34
Senior Jake Sherfey capped a comeback win for the Jaguars, running for 123 yards and three touchdowns. It marked the first 2B state title.
20. Toledo (12-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: lost to No. 19 Tri-Cities Prep
21. Lynden Christian (10-2)
Previous ranking: 20
22. DeSales (14-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. No. 22 Liberty Christian 26-14
The fighting Irish fell behind 14-0 during the first quarter, but managed a comeback as Cohen Wood ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Bingham added a touchdown on the ground. DeSales finished an undefeated season with its first 1B state championship.
23. Liberty Christian (11-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to No. 21 DeSales 26-14
24. Mount Baker (10-2)
Previous ranking: 19
25. Lynden (9-3)
Previous ranking: 23
