Washington High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 9, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Washington high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Puyallup vs Sumner from Oct. 6, 2025
Puyallup vs Sumner from Oct. 6, 2025 / Vince Miller

The 2025 Washington high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 14.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Washington high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on Dec 5-6 at Husky Stadium.

2025 Washington (WIAA) 1B Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm

Tulalip Heritage at Pomeroy

Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian at Wahkiakum

Wilbur-Creston at Darrington

Quilcene at Liberty Christian

Odessa at Naselle

Entiat at Almira-Coulee-Hartline

Ocosta at DeSales

2025 Washington (WIAA) 2B Football Bracket

First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm

Liberty Bell at Onalaska

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley at Tri-Cities Prep

Kittitas at Adna

Rainier at Newport

Reardan at Okanogan

Cle Elum-Roslyn at Freeman

Columbia at Toledo

2025 Washington (WIAA) 1A Football Bracket

First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm

Omak at Rochester

Life Christian Academy at Nooksack Valley

Tenino at Montesano

La Center at Seton Catholic

2025 Washington (WIAA) 2A Football Bracket

First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm

West Valley at Lynden

Burlington-Edison at East Valley

WF West at Franklin Pierce

Washougal at Tumwater

Steilacoom at Anacortes

Prosser at Orting

Olympic at Archbishop Murphy

2025 Washington (WIAA) 3A Football Bracket

First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm

Enumclaw at Kennewick

Southridge at Eastside Catholic

Lincoln at Rainier Beach

Seattle Prep at Mount Tahoma

Liberty at Lakes

Kelso at Bellevue

Ferndale at O'Dea

2025 Washington (WIAA) 4A Football Bracket

First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm

Kennedy Catholic at Graham-Kapowsin

Curtis at Gonzaga Prep

Bothell at Moses Lake

Kamiak at Lake Stevens

Richland at Sumner

Glacier Peak at Chiawana

Eastlake at Puyallup

