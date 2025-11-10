Washington High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 9, 2025
The 2025 Washington high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 14.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Washington high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on Dec 5-6 at Husky Stadium.
Washington High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 9, 2025
2025 Washington (WIAA) 1B Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm
Tulalip Heritage at Pomeroy
Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian at Wahkiakum
Wilbur-Creston at Darrington
Quilcene at Liberty Christian
Odessa at Naselle
Entiat at Almira-Coulee-Hartline
Ocosta at DeSales
2025 Washington (WIAA) 2B Football Bracket
First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm
Liberty Bell at Onalaska
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley at Tri-Cities Prep
Kittitas at Adna
Rainier at Newport
Reardan at Okanogan
Cle Elum-Roslyn at Freeman
Columbia at Toledo
2025 Washington (WIAA) 1A Football Bracket
First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm
Omak at Rochester
Life Christian Academy at Nooksack Valley
Tenino at Montesano
La Center at Seton Catholic
2025 Washington (WIAA) 2A Football Bracket
First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm
West Valley at Lynden
Burlington-Edison at East Valley
WF West at Franklin Pierce
Washougal at Tumwater
Steilacoom at Anacortes
Prosser at Orting
Olympic at Archbishop Murphy
2025 Washington (WIAA) 3A Football Bracket
First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm
Enumclaw at Kennewick
Southridge at Eastside Catholic
Lincoln at Rainier Beach
Seattle Prep at Mount Tahoma
Liberty at Lakes
Kelso at Bellevue
Ferndale at O'Dea
2025 Washington (WIAA) 4A Football Bracket
First Round - Friday, November 14, 7:00pm
Kennedy Catholic at Graham-Kapowsin
Curtis at Gonzaga Prep
Bothell at Moses Lake
Kamiak at Lake Stevens
Richland at Sumner
Glacier Peak at Chiawana
Eastlake at Puyallup
More from High School On SI