High School

Washington High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025

Check out the latest Washington high school football computer rankings for every classification as of November 3, 2025

Gray Reid

Newport vs Hazen from Oct. 24, 2025
Newport vs Hazen from Oct. 24, 2025 / Patrick Krohn

Another week of the 2025 Washington high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Washington high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:

WIAA High School Football Class 1B Rankings

1. Wishkah Valley (6-0)

2. Wahkiakum (9-0)

3. Pomeroy (8-1)

4. Naselle (8-1)

5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7-1)

6. Darrington (8-1)

7. Oroville (4-3)

8. Wilbur-Creston (7-2)

9. Garfield-Palouse (5-3)

10. Inchelium (8-1)

11. Neah Bay (6-2)

12. Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian (6-2)

13. Tulalip Heritage (4-2)

14. Odessa (6-3)

15. Waitsburg (6-4)

16. Dayton (5-3)

17. North Beach (5-4)

18. Ocosta (4-4)

19. Curlew (5-4)

20. Tekoa-Rosalia (4-5)

21. Entiat (6-3)

22. Clallam Bay (2-4)

23. Cusick (3-4)

24. Wellpinit (3-5)

25. Waterville-Mansfield (3-6)

View full Class 1B rankings

WIAA High School Football Class 2B Rankings

1. Newport (9-0)

2. Colfax (7-0)

3. Northwest Christian School (7-3)

4. Tri-Cities Prep (9-0)

5. Freeman (6-2)

6. Toledo (7-1)

7. Kittitas (8-1)

8. Onalaska (7-3)

9. La Conner (6-2)

10. Adna (7-2)

11. Okanogan (6-2)

12. Kettle Falls (4-3)

13. Liberty Bell (6-2)

14. Cle Elum-Roslyn (7-2)

15. Napavine (5-4)

16. Reardan (5-4)

17. Columbia (5-5)

18. Warden (5-3)

19. Toutle Lake (5-4)

20. Liberty (3-5)

21. River View (4-5)

22. Asotin (3-6)

23. Granger (4-5)

24. Rainier (4-5)

25. Winlock (3-7)

View full Class 2B rankings

WIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Lynden Christian (8-1)

2. Royal (9-0)

3. Mt. Baker (8-1)

4. Life Christian Academy (5-4)

5. Montesano (8-1)

6. Rochester (7-1)

7. Zillah (7-2)

8. Cascade Christian (8-1)

9. Nooksack Valley (5-4)

10. Granite Falls (8-1)

11. Cashmere (7-2)

12. Meridian (6-3)

13. Colville (7-2)

14. La Center (7-2)

15. Tenino (6-3)

16. Omak (6-3)

17. Seton Catholic (7-3)

18. King's (5-4)

19. Connell (5-4)

20. Annie Wright (7-2)

21. Lakeside (4-4)

22. Naches Valley (5-4)

23. East Jefferson (4-5)

24. King’s Way Christian (4-5)

25. Cedar Park Christian (4-5)

View full Class 1A rankings

WIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Archbishop Murphy (8-0)

2. East Valley (9-0)

3. Orting (9-0)

4. Olympic (8-1)

5. Tumwater (8-1)

6. Lynden (7-2)

7. Anacortes (7-2)

8. North Kitsap (7-2)

9. Othello (7-2)

10. Franklin Pierce (7-2)

11. West Valley (8-1)

12. WF West (7-2)

13. Steilacoom (7-2)

14. Prosser (6-3)

15. Washougal (8-1)

16. North Mason (7-2)

17. Chief Sealth (6-3)

18. Aberdeen (5-3)

19. Columbia River (6-2)

20. Ephrata (6-3)

21. Sehome (5-4)

22. Burlington-Edison (5-4)

23. Cedarcrest (7-2)

24. Renton (6-3)

25. Squalicum (5-4)

View full Class 2A rankings

WIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Mount Tahoma (9-0)

2. Sedro-Woolley (9-0)

3. West Seattle (7-2)

4. Gig Harbor (6-3)

5. Bellevue (7-2)

6. O'Dea (7-1)

7. Liberty (8-1)

8. Eastside Catholic (7-1)

9. Kelso (8-1)

10. White River (9-0)

11. Cheney (8-1)

12. Peninsula (5-4)

13. Lakes (8-1)

14. Inglemoor (7-2)

15. Lincoln (6-3)

16. Stanwood (7-2)

17. Mountlake Terrace (8-1)

18. Enumclaw (8-1)

19. Kennewick (7-2)

20. Rainier Beach (6-2)

21. Mt. Spokane (7-2)

22. Mount Vernon (6-3)

23. Shorewood (7-2)

24. Interlake (7-2)

25. Evergreen (6-3)

View full Class 3A rankings

WIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. Puyallup (9-0)

2. Lake Stevens (9-0)

3. Gonzaga Prep (9-0)

4. Moses Lake (9-0)

5. Graham-Kapowsin (8-1)

6. Chiawana (9-0)

7. Lake Washington (9-0)

8. Glacier Peak (8-1)

9. Camas (7-2)

10. Bothell (6-2)

11. Sumner (6-3)

12. Skyline (6-2)

13. Kennedy Catholic (7-2)

14. Kentwood (7-2)

15. Hazen (6-3)

16. Richland (7-2)

17. Kamiakin (7-2)

18. Tahoma (6-3)

19. Mead (6-3)

20. Olympia (5-4)

21. Curtis (5-4)

22. Issaquah (5-4)

23. Eastlake (4-5)

24. Battle Ground (5-4)

25. Sunnyside (4-4)

View full Class 4A rankings

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Washington