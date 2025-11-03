Washington High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Washington high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Washington high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
WIAA High School Football Class 1B Rankings
1. Wishkah Valley (6-0)
2. Wahkiakum (9-0)
3. Pomeroy (8-1)
4. Naselle (8-1)
5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7-1)
6. Darrington (8-1)
7. Oroville (4-3)
8. Wilbur-Creston (7-2)
9. Garfield-Palouse (5-3)
10. Inchelium (8-1)
11. Neah Bay (6-2)
12. Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian (6-2)
13. Tulalip Heritage (4-2)
14. Odessa (6-3)
15. Waitsburg (6-4)
16. Dayton (5-3)
17. North Beach (5-4)
18. Ocosta (4-4)
19. Curlew (5-4)
20. Tekoa-Rosalia (4-5)
21. Entiat (6-3)
22. Clallam Bay (2-4)
23. Cusick (3-4)
24. Wellpinit (3-5)
25. Waterville-Mansfield (3-6)
WIAA High School Football Class 2B Rankings
1. Newport (9-0)
2. Colfax (7-0)
3. Northwest Christian School (7-3)
4. Tri-Cities Prep (9-0)
5. Freeman (6-2)
6. Toledo (7-1)
7. Kittitas (8-1)
8. Onalaska (7-3)
9. La Conner (6-2)
10. Adna (7-2)
11. Okanogan (6-2)
12. Kettle Falls (4-3)
13. Liberty Bell (6-2)
14. Cle Elum-Roslyn (7-2)
15. Napavine (5-4)
16. Reardan (5-4)
17. Columbia (5-5)
18. Warden (5-3)
19. Toutle Lake (5-4)
20. Liberty (3-5)
21. River View (4-5)
22. Asotin (3-6)
23. Granger (4-5)
24. Rainier (4-5)
25. Winlock (3-7)
WIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Lynden Christian (8-1)
2. Royal (9-0)
3. Mt. Baker (8-1)
4. Life Christian Academy (5-4)
5. Montesano (8-1)
6. Rochester (7-1)
7. Zillah (7-2)
8. Cascade Christian (8-1)
9. Nooksack Valley (5-4)
10. Granite Falls (8-1)
11. Cashmere (7-2)
12. Meridian (6-3)
13. Colville (7-2)
14. La Center (7-2)
15. Tenino (6-3)
16. Omak (6-3)
17. Seton Catholic (7-3)
18. King's (5-4)
19. Connell (5-4)
20. Annie Wright (7-2)
21. Lakeside (4-4)
22. Naches Valley (5-4)
23. East Jefferson (4-5)
24. King’s Way Christian (4-5)
25. Cedar Park Christian (4-5)
WIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Archbishop Murphy (8-0)
2. East Valley (9-0)
3. Orting (9-0)
4. Olympic (8-1)
5. Tumwater (8-1)
6. Lynden (7-2)
7. Anacortes (7-2)
8. North Kitsap (7-2)
9. Othello (7-2)
10. Franklin Pierce (7-2)
11. West Valley (8-1)
12. WF West (7-2)
13. Steilacoom (7-2)
14. Prosser (6-3)
15. Washougal (8-1)
16. North Mason (7-2)
17. Chief Sealth (6-3)
18. Aberdeen (5-3)
19. Columbia River (6-2)
20. Ephrata (6-3)
21. Sehome (5-4)
22. Burlington-Edison (5-4)
23. Cedarcrest (7-2)
24. Renton (6-3)
25. Squalicum (5-4)
WIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mount Tahoma (9-0)
2. Sedro-Woolley (9-0)
3. West Seattle (7-2)
4. Gig Harbor (6-3)
5. Bellevue (7-2)
6. O'Dea (7-1)
7. Liberty (8-1)
8. Eastside Catholic (7-1)
9. Kelso (8-1)
10. White River (9-0)
11. Cheney (8-1)
12. Peninsula (5-4)
13. Lakes (8-1)
14. Inglemoor (7-2)
15. Lincoln (6-3)
16. Stanwood (7-2)
17. Mountlake Terrace (8-1)
18. Enumclaw (8-1)
19. Kennewick (7-2)
20. Rainier Beach (6-2)
21. Mt. Spokane (7-2)
22. Mount Vernon (6-3)
23. Shorewood (7-2)
24. Interlake (7-2)
25. Evergreen (6-3)
WIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Puyallup (9-0)
2. Lake Stevens (9-0)
3. Gonzaga Prep (9-0)
4. Moses Lake (9-0)
5. Graham-Kapowsin (8-1)
6. Chiawana (9-0)
7. Lake Washington (9-0)
8. Glacier Peak (8-1)
9. Camas (7-2)
10. Bothell (6-2)
11. Sumner (6-3)
12. Skyline (6-2)
13. Kennedy Catholic (7-2)
14. Kentwood (7-2)
15. Hazen (6-3)
16. Richland (7-2)
17. Kamiakin (7-2)
18. Tahoma (6-3)
19. Mead (6-3)
20. Olympia (5-4)
21. Curtis (5-4)
22. Issaquah (5-4)
23. Eastlake (4-5)
24. Battle Ground (5-4)
25. Sunnyside (4-4)