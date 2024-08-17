Washington high school football coaches anonymous poll: Thumbs-up on Husky Stadium as WIAA championship site
Over the summer, SBLive reached out to high school football coaches in Washington state about their thoughts on a few current in-the-news topics.
First one - Husky Stadium, the new WIAA championship site for 'Gridrion Classic.'
In June of 2023, WIAA officials announced a one year deal with the University of Washington on holding the state championships in the scenic college stadium.
Over two days during the first weekend of December, the six WIAA championship games were played in Husky Stadium.
Six months later, the WIAA and UW announced they had extended the contract at least two more seasons (2024, 2025).
Here is the breakout of responses, and select highlighted remarks, of the 77 coaches - ranging from Class 4A to 1B, and touching all corners of the state - who participated in the anonymous poll question:
* KEEP HUSKY STADIUM AS SITE: 76.6 percent vote (59 coaches)
* LIKE IT, BUT STILL PREFER TACOMA DOME: 18.2 percent vote (14 coaches)
* SEEK OTHER ALTERNATIVES: 5.2 percent vote (four coaches)
---
KEEPING HUSKY STADIUM
"I think it is great that these kids get to play in a quality stadium for the state championship. It should be a rewarding experience for the players and I feel as though Husky Stadium provides that for the players." - Class 3A coach
"Loved It, all (high school) championships should be played in either NFL or college stadiums. If we say that sports is all about the experience of the athlete, then let's make it an experience." - Class 4A coach
"I think that’s amazing especially for (high school) kids for a lot of these boys probably be the only opportunity for them to play in a stadium like that. So creates lifetime memories." - Class 1A coach
"I thought the championship game in Husky Stadium was fantastic. I'm glad that it will be back and I hope that we can get to play there some day." - Class 'B' coach
"It was an awesome venue and should always be held there. It was a wonderful atmosphere for a state championship game." - Class 4A coach
"Great venue. WIAA staff treated our players better. Kids loved it. Hopefully weather stays decent." - Class 1A coach
"Lifetime Husky fan, it’s a great space to play for the most important game in (high school) football." - Class 4A coach
"It is awesome ... (this) is where it should always be. Win-win for all in the state." - Class 4A coach
"Incredible experience for the kids and fans alike. Definitely should continue it." - Class 3A coach
"Big improvement, we need to promote the games better as a football community." - Class 4A coach
"It was incredible. Everything about it was awesome." - Class 2A coach
"Best championship setting/venue since the Kingdome." - Class 'B' coach
"Best thing the WIAA has done in a long time." - Class 'B' coach
"Didn't go BUT as a former Dawg, it's the place to be, for sure. The Washington State Coaches Association NEEDS to contract out the Don James Center for a social event for fee and ONLY WSFCA card holders." - Class 2A coach
---
LIKED IT ... BUT NOT TACOMA DOME
"I think the overwhelming majority of the state thought it was an incredible experience and an awesome change! That being said, us along with (six) other programs may have had a bit of a different experience. The atmosphere was awesome, as one of the teams that actually played in the game, it didn't feel 'empty' or 'quiet' like many people were afraid it might. If there is a way to make this a long term deal, I would pound the table in agreement. Great for the kids and programs. Still wish it was the Tacoma Dome though." - Class 4A coach
"Great move for the kids. Average experience for the fans since it's such a large stadium. But it beats hosting at a local high school stadium. 100% win. I miss the Tacoma Dome vibe." - Class 1A coach
"Would like to see a return to the Tacoma Dome, just a cooler atmosphere. Nothing against UW, but a more intimate site would be best." - Class 1A coach
"Much better than the year before at Mt. Tahoma. I am still a big fan of the Tacoma Dome and wish we could get back there." - Class 4A coach
"Awesome. It's not the same as the (Tacoma) Dome but it's a cool second option." - Class 1A coach
"Amazing. Not quite the Tacoma Dome, but a close second." - Class 2A coach
---
SEEK A DIFFERENT SOLUTION
"I thought that it was a wasted venue. I would much rather watch those games in a smaller venue -Central (Washington University), Eastern (Washington University), and have a more packed environment." - Class 'B' coach
"Better venue than high school stadiums but still too big. Hope it gets moved to new stadium at Seattle Center when it is complete. I would prefer it back in Tacoma Dome so weather cant be a factor." - Class 2A coach
"I thought it was too big for high school sports. Great idea but need more support if we are going to have the game there." - Class 3A coach
"I would like to see the championship rotate from west side to east side each year." - Class 'B' coach
---