Gavin Wolters of Hartford Voted Wisconsin High School Wrestling's Top Division 1 Competitor of 2025-26
Congratulations to Hartford senior Gavin Wolters for being voted Wisconsin High School Wrestling's Top Division 1 Competitor for the 2025-26 season.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Jan. 15-Jan. 22), consisting of 14 top-ranked D1 wrestlers from throughout the state, the Hartford standout came out on top.
The Hartford senior had a 15-0 overall record at 126 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a fifth-place finish at 113 in 2025.
Wolters received 53% of the vote (19,978) to claim top honors, Oconomowoc senior Kellen Wolbert finished second (40%), and Hartford senior Ayden Grulke was third (3%). There were 37,287 votes registered in the week-long poll.
