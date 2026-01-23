High School

Gavin Wolters of Hartford Voted Wisconsin High School Wrestling's Top Division 1 Competitor of 2025-26

Wolters earned 53% of the vote to outdistance Oconomowoc senior Kellen Wolbert, who finished second with 40%.

Jeff Hagenau

Hartford senior Gavin Wolters has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin Wrestling's Top Division 1 Competitor of 2025-26.
Hartford senior Gavin Wolters has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin Wrestling's Top Division 1 Competitor of 2025-26. / Hartford Wrestling Club

Congratulations to Hartford senior Gavin Wolters for being voted Wisconsin High School Wrestling's Top Division 1 Competitor for the 2025-26 season.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Jan. 15-Jan. 22), consisting of 14 top-ranked D1 wrestlers from throughout the state, the Hartford standout came out on top.

The Hartford senior had a 15-0 overall record at 126 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a fifth-place finish at 113 in 2025.

Wisconsin high school wrestling: Hartford's Gavin Wolters is coming off two straight D1 individual state tourney appearances.
Gavin Wolters of Hartford is coming off two consecutive Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including a fifth-place finish at 113 in 2025. / Hartford Wrestling Club, WIAA

Wolters received 53% of the vote (19,978) to claim top honors, Oconomowoc senior Kellen Wolbert finished second (40%), and Hartford senior Ayden Grulke was third (3%). There were 37,287 votes registered in the week-long poll.

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin