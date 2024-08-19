Washington high school football coaches anonymous poll: What new rules or trends are most impacting the sport?
Over the summer, SBLive reached out to high school football coaches in Washington state about their thoughts on a few current in-the-news topics.
Next one - what football related-rule changes or trends at the district, WIAA, NFHS or some other level are you most paying attention to?
Of the 25 coaches who responded in detail about what rules and trends that have caught their eye, the most popular one is the new NFL kickoff rule, which is designed to both promote returns while limiting injuries.
Locally, the new Week 10 district playoff round (Round of 32) format and how that will play out is of great interest to a few coaches.
Here is the breakout of responses, and select highlighted remarks, of the 25 coaches - ranging from Class 4A to 1B, and touching all corners of the state - who participated in the anonymous poll:
* NEW NFL KICKOFF RULES IMPACTING HIGH SCHOOL: 24.0 percent vote (six coaches)
* ROUND OF 32 PLAYOFF FORMAT: 20.0 percent vote (five coaches)
* TRANSFERS: 16.0 percent vote (four coaches)
* RADIO COMMUNICATION IN HELMET: 12.0 percent vote (three coaches)
---
NFL KICKOFF RULES IMPACT HIGH SCHOOL?
"Not at our level, (but) it will be interesting to see over the years if the kickoff rules change similar to the NFL. I mean, high school kickers are not NFL kickers, so it's pretty different, but our level typically mirrors the higher levels." - Class 3A coach
"I'm interested to see if we get some version of the NFL/XFL kickoff eventually. I don't think it'll work well with inconsistent kicking of high schoolers, but I could see them trying something like it." - Class 2A coach
"The NFL's new kickoff and their 'hip drop tackle' rule are pretty interesting. I will be watching to see what happens with that." - Class 'B' coach
"I am curious to see if the NFL kickoffs will make their way down to college and us." - Class 3A coach
---
ROUND-OF-32 PLAYOFF FORMAT
"It will be interesting to see how the 1A-4A Week 10 plays out. The 1B and 2B were denied the same experience because of 'lack of support' which I have not met one coach who wasn't in support of the week 10 rankings and playing. The 2B was one team shy of a 16-team bracket. I am upset that this is even possible. It takes away four teams from making the state playoffs, which is a memorable experience for (high school) kids. My hope is that the WIAA goes back to a 16-team bracket." - Class 2B coach
"32 team postseason/playoffs for 2A and 1A is HUGE. The best teams in the state should have a chance to play in the postseason. Exciting to see that come to reality." - Class 2A coach
"I think the move to a statewide round of 32 is a move in the right direction and continues to improve the tournament process." - Class 4A coach
---
TRANSFERS
"Transfer rules and NIL are by far the biggest issues. It's going to create an even wider gap between the haves and have-nots. Could be the beginning of the end of high school football as we know it. Your high level players might only play club stuff because of these issues and not stay with their school teams." - Class 2A coach
"There should be no transfer rules." - Class 3A coach
---
RADIO COMMUNICATION IN HELMETS
"I think in the next year or two, we will see player to coach communication with speakers in helmets. That will make the game even more fun." - Class 2A coach
"Would like to see the ability to use speakers in the (quarterback) helmets to communicate with - like college and pros." - Class 1A coach
---
OTHERS
"I wish the state would understand that not allowing coaches to work with their kids in the offseason is only allowing outside people to make money off our kids. Kids are going to train in the off season so why not let the people who are vetted by the schools work with the kids. We are forced to use outside sources with no vetting process to run off season workouts. We don't tell a math teacher they can only work with a student three months out of the year. Kids are looking to improve their skills, (so) let the teachers who know the sport help them grow their craft." - Class 4A coach
"The offseason contact/instruction rules need to be addressed as well. We dealt with this in Oregon and made a rule change that has benefited all sports and help combat the "club" sport model. During the first (six) weeks of a season, other sports cannot instruct their players, only lifting and conditioning are allowed. After six weeks, coaches are allowed (six) hours a week to work with their players who are not involved in the in-season sport." - Class 4A coach
"Yes. There are way too many tests for coaches. Keeps many good ones from coaching. Bad coaches can pass any test given. Let the local leaders decide who coaches. But need to make it easier for someone who just wants to help out but isn't willing to spend hours completing the many ridiculous exams." - Class 1A coach
"I would like to see the onside kick rules changed for 8-man football. The onside kick is the most common kick at the 8-man level. It is also the most dangerous play in the sport. Rules could be changed to mitigate injuries, specifically head injuries, during these plays." - Class 'B' coach
"So many teams in 1B football onside kick almost every kickoff. That is the most dangerous play in football. I would like to see rules to help the front line athletes (be) safer." - Class 'B' coach
"Get rid of knee pads being too high. My tall kids have to tape their Nike pants to stay low enough." - Class 1A coach
"If WIAA adopts the replay reviews for playoffs." - Class 4A coach
"Trends within sport: Guardian caps becoming legal in game." - Class 2A coach
"Remove chop blocking 100% in high school football!!!" - Class 2A coach
---