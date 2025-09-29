Washington High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Washington high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Washington high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
WIAA High School Football Class 1B Rankings
1. Inchelium - 5-0
2. Wishkah Valley - 3-0
3. Wahkiakum - 4-0
4. Odessa - 4-0
5. Pomeroy - 4-0
6. Tulalip Heritage - 3-0
7. Tekoa-Rosalia - 4-0
8. Waitsburg - 4-1
9. Naselle - 3-1
10. Darrington - 3-1
11. Wilbur-Creston - 3-1
12. Ocosta - 3-1
13. Almira-Coulee-Hartline - 2-1
14. Dayton - 3-1
15. Mary M. Knight - 2-1
16. Neah Bay - 2-1
17. Wellpinit - 2-2
18. Curlew - 3-2
19. Oakville - 2-2
20. North Beach - 2-2
21. Entiat - 2-2
22. Washington School for the Deaf - 1-1
23. Garfield-Palouse - 1-2
24. Mary Walker - 2-2
25. Waterville-Mansfield - 1-3
WIAA High School Football Class 2B Rankings
1. Colfax - 3-0
2. Toledo - 4-0
3. Newport - 4-0
4. Kittitas - 4-0
5. Tri-Cities Prep - 4-0
6. Reardan - 4-0
7. Kettle Falls - 3-1
8. Freeman - 3-1
9. Toutle Lake - 3-1
10. Liberty Bell - 3-1
11. Adna - 2-2
12. Warden - 3-1
13. Cle Elum-Roslyn - 3-1
14. Okanogan - 2-2
15. La Conner - 2-2
16. Columbia (Burbank) - 3-2
17. Liberty (Spangle) - 3-1
18. Northwest Christian (Colbert) - 2-2
19. Ilwaco - 2-2
20. Napavine - 2-2
21. Onalaska - 2-2
22. Brewster - 3-2
23. Raymond-South Bend - 2-2
24. Asotin - 1-3
25. Davenport - 0-2
WIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Lynden Christian - 4-0
2. Cascade Christian - 4-0
3. Montesano - 4-0
4. Colville - 4-0
5. Tenino - 4-0
6. King's - 3-1
7. Rochester - 3-0
8. La Center - 3-1
9. Granite Falls - 4-0
10. Royal - 4-0
11. Meridian - 4-0
12. Annie Wright - 4-0
13. Mt. Baker - 3-1
14. Zillah - 3-1
15. Naches Valley - 3-1
16. Omak - 2-2
17. Cedar Park Christian - 3-1
18. Cashmere - 3-1
19. Bellevue Christian - 2-1
20. Kalama - 2-2
21. Nooksack Valley - 2-2
22. Hoquiam - 2-2
23. Vashon Island - 1-2
24. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) - 2-2
25. Castle Rock - 2-2
WIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. East Valley - 4-0
2. Anacortes - 4-0
3. Archbishop Murphy - 4-0
4. Steilacoom - 4-0
5. Prosser - 3-1
6. Orting - 4-0
7. Tumwater - 3-1
8. WF West - 3-1
9. Aberdeen - 2-1
10. Eatonville - 3-1
11. Selah - 3-1
12. Lynden - 3-1
13. Olympic - 3-1
14. Sehome - 3-1
15. Toppenish - 3-1
16. Cedarcrest - 3-1
17. Rogers (Spokane) - 3-1
18. North Kitsap - 2-2
19. North Mason - 3-1
20. Renton - 3-1
21. Burlington-Edison - 2-2
22. West Valley (Spokane) - 3-1
23. Washougal - 3-1
24. Othello - 3-1
25. Woodland - 2-2
WIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Liberty - 4-0
2. Sedro-Woolley - 4-0
3. Kennewick - 4-0
4. Mount Tahoma - 4-0
5. O'Dea - 3-1
6. Shorewood - 4-0
7. Bellevue - 3-1
8. Heritage - 4-0
9. Bellarmine Prep - 3-1
10. White River - 4-0
11. Mountlake Terrace - 4-0
12. Lakes - 4-0
13. Inglemoor - 3-1
14. Enumclaw - 4-0
15. Seattle Prep - 3-1
16. West Seattle - 2-1
17. Mt. Spokane - 3-1
18. Prairie - 3-1
19. Lakeside - 3-1
20. Everett - 3-1
21. Timberline - 3-1
22. Eastside Catholic - 3-1
23. Stanwood - 3-1
24. Interlake - 3-1
25. Kelso - 3-1
WIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Lake Stevens - 4-0
2. Puyallup - 4-0
3. Gonzaga Prep - 4-0
4. Graham-Kapowsin - 4-0
5. Lake Washington - 4-0
6. Stadium - 4-0
7. Richland - 4-0
8. Glacier Peak - 4-0
9. Chiawana - 4-0
10. Hazen - 3-1
11. Moses Lake - 4-0
12. Rogers (Puyallup) - 3-1
13. Mead - 3-1
14. Skyline - 3-1
15. Battle Ground - 3-1
16. Sumner - 2-2
17. Kamiakin - 3-1
18. Mt. Rainier - 3-1
19. Newport - 2-2
20. Eastmont - 2-1
21. Eastlake - 2-2
22. Lewis & Clark - 2-2
23. South Kitsap - 3-1
24. Camas - 2-2
25. Bothell - 2-2