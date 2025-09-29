High School

Washington High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025

Check out the latest Washington high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 29, 2025

Gray Reid

Eastlake vs Woodinville from Sept. 26, 2025
Eastlake vs Woodinville from Sept. 26, 2025 / Robert Veal

Another week of the 2025 Washington high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Washington high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:

WIAA High School Football Class 1B Rankings

1. Inchelium - 5-0

2. Wishkah Valley - 3-0

3. Wahkiakum - 4-0

4. Odessa - 4-0

5. Pomeroy - 4-0

6. Tulalip Heritage - 3-0

7. Tekoa-Rosalia - 4-0

8. Waitsburg - 4-1

9. Naselle - 3-1

10. Darrington - 3-1

11. Wilbur-Creston - 3-1

12. Ocosta - 3-1

13. Almira-Coulee-Hartline - 2-1

14. Dayton - 3-1

15. Mary M. Knight - 2-1

16. Neah Bay - 2-1

17. Wellpinit - 2-2

18. Curlew - 3-2

19. Oakville - 2-2

20. North Beach - 2-2

21. Entiat - 2-2

22. Washington School for the Deaf - 1-1

23. Garfield-Palouse - 1-2

24. Mary Walker - 2-2

25. Waterville-Mansfield - 1-3

View full Class 1B rankings

WIAA High School Football Class 2B Rankings

1. Colfax - 3-0

2. Toledo - 4-0

3. Newport - 4-0

4. Kittitas - 4-0

5. Tri-Cities Prep - 4-0

6. Reardan - 4-0

7. Kettle Falls - 3-1

8. Freeman - 3-1

9. Toutle Lake - 3-1

10. Liberty Bell - 3-1

11. Adna - 2-2

12. Warden - 3-1

13. Cle Elum-Roslyn - 3-1

14. Okanogan - 2-2

15. La Conner - 2-2

16. Columbia (Burbank) - 3-2

17. Liberty (Spangle) - 3-1

18. Northwest Christian (Colbert) - 2-2

19. Ilwaco - 2-2

20. Napavine - 2-2

21. Onalaska - 2-2

22. Brewster - 3-2

23. Raymond-South Bend - 2-2

24. Asotin - 1-3

25. Davenport - 0-2

View full Class 2B rankings

WIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Lynden Christian - 4-0

2. Cascade Christian - 4-0

3. Montesano - 4-0

4. Colville - 4-0

5. Tenino - 4-0

6. King's - 3-1

7. Rochester - 3-0

8. La Center - 3-1

9. Granite Falls - 4-0

10. Royal - 4-0

11. Meridian - 4-0

12. Annie Wright - 4-0

13. Mt. Baker - 3-1

14. Zillah - 3-1

15. Naches Valley - 3-1

16. Omak - 2-2

17. Cedar Park Christian - 3-1

18. Cashmere - 3-1

19. Bellevue Christian - 2-1

20. Kalama - 2-2

21. Nooksack Valley - 2-2

22. Hoquiam - 2-2

23. Vashon Island - 1-2

24. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) - 2-2

25. Castle Rock - 2-2

View full Class 1A rankings

WIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. East Valley - 4-0

2. Anacortes - 4-0

3. Archbishop Murphy - 4-0

4. Steilacoom - 4-0

5. Prosser - 3-1

6. Orting - 4-0

7. Tumwater - 3-1

8. WF West - 3-1

9. Aberdeen - 2-1

10. Eatonville - 3-1

11. Selah - 3-1

12. Lynden - 3-1

13. Olympic - 3-1

14. Sehome - 3-1

15. Toppenish - 3-1

16. Cedarcrest - 3-1

17. Rogers (Spokane) - 3-1

18. North Kitsap - 2-2

19. North Mason - 3-1

20. Renton - 3-1

21. Burlington-Edison - 2-2

22. West Valley (Spokane) - 3-1

23. Washougal - 3-1

24. Othello - 3-1

25. Woodland - 2-2

View full Class 2A rankings

WIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Liberty - 4-0

2. Sedro-Woolley - 4-0

3. Kennewick - 4-0

4. Mount Tahoma - 4-0

5. O'Dea - 3-1

6. Shorewood - 4-0

7. Bellevue - 3-1

8. Heritage - 4-0

9. Bellarmine Prep - 3-1

10. White River - 4-0

11. Mountlake Terrace - 4-0

12. Lakes - 4-0

13. Inglemoor - 3-1

14. Enumclaw - 4-0

15. Seattle Prep - 3-1

16. West Seattle - 2-1

17. Mt. Spokane - 3-1

18. Prairie - 3-1

19. Lakeside - 3-1

20. Everett - 3-1

21. Timberline - 3-1

22. Eastside Catholic - 3-1

23. Stanwood - 3-1

24. Interlake - 3-1

25. Kelso - 3-1

View full Class 3A rankings

WIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. Lake Stevens - 4-0

2. Puyallup - 4-0

3. Gonzaga Prep - 4-0

4. Graham-Kapowsin - 4-0

5. Lake Washington - 4-0

6. Stadium - 4-0

7. Richland - 4-0

8. Glacier Peak - 4-0

9. Chiawana - 4-0

10. Hazen - 3-1

11. Moses Lake - 4-0

12. Rogers (Puyallup) - 3-1

13. Mead - 3-1

14. Skyline - 3-1

15. Battle Ground - 3-1

16. Sumner - 2-2

17. Kamiakin - 3-1

18. Mt. Rainier - 3-1

19. Newport - 2-2

20. Eastmont - 2-1

21. Eastlake - 2-2

22. Lewis & Clark - 2-2

23. South Kitsap - 3-1

24. Camas - 2-2

25. Bothell - 2-2

View full Class 4A rankings

Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

