Washington high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

The 2025 Washington high school football season rolled on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 9.
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 58, Wilbur-Creston 0
Anacortes 42, Marysville-Pilchuck 0
Annie Wright 20, Kingston 8
Archbishop Murphy 56, Sehome 7
Battle Ground 38, Union 14
Bellevue Christian 12, Klahowya 9
Camas 16, Skyview 13
Cedarcrest 36, Nathan Hale 0
Clarkston 21, North Central 7
Colfax 41, Liberty 16
Columbia River 48, Hudson's Bay 8
Cusick 66, Columbia 46
Davenport 42, Bridgeport 22
Evergreen 58, Mountain View 20
Federal Way 54, Jefferson 6
Franklin Pierce 51, Washington 0
Glacier Peak 52, Kamiak 9
Granite Falls 20, King's 14
Ilwaco 20, Raymond-South Bend 0
Inchelium 76, Curlew 70
Issaquah 47, Juanita 6
Jackson 35, Lynnwood 24
Kalama 33, Castle Rock 0
Kelso 38, Shelton 7
Kennewick 55, Hermiston 6
Kentwood 48, Kentridge 14
King's Way Christian 55, Fort Vancouver 12
La Conner 37, Lummi 18
Lake Stevens 55, Arlington 7
Lake Washington 14, Hazen 7
Liberty Christian 66, Garfield-Palouse 14
Lincoln 48, Timberline 15
Lynden 21, Burlington-Edison 7
Mariner 27, Cascade 7
Mark Morris 36, R.A. Long 0
Mead 52, Shadle Park 6
Montesano 42, Elma 6
Moses Lake 62, Davis 18
Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian 53, Soap Lake 8
Mount Si 69, Redmond 0
Mount Tahoma 28, Lakes 7
Naselle 48, Oakville 12
North Beach 2, Charles Wright 0
North Kitsap 24, Bremerton 6
Northwest Christian 20, Ocosta 14
Oak Harbor 50, Monroe 33
Odessa 72, Wellpinit 26
Olympia 27, South Kitsap 0
Prairie 14, Heritage 13
Pullman 32, Riverside 29
Puyallup 43, Graham-Kapowsin 14
Reardan 41, Medical Lake 6
Renton 56, Evergreen 6
Richland 15, Kamiakin 14
Ridgefield 17, Woodland 16
Rochester 52, Hoquiam 0
Sedro-Woolley 28, Mountlake Terrace 7
Seton Catholic 12, La Center 7
Snohomish 39, Meadowdale 14
Southridge 70, Sageview 6
Stanwood 49, Everett 28
Sultan 28, Foster 0
Sunnyside 47, Eisenhower 0
Sunnyside Christian 68, Waitsburg 42
Tri-Cities Prep 53, Kittitas 7
Wahkiakum 61, Winlock 6
Washougal 21, Hockinson 0
Waterville-Mansfield 46, Pateros 6
White River 21, Enumclaw 14
Woodinville 49, North Creek 25