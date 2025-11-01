High School

Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Washington High School Football

Gray Reid

Bethel vs Sumner from Oct. 30, 2025
Bethel vs Sumner from Oct. 30, 2025 / Vince Miller

The 2025 Washington high school football season rolled on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 9.

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 58, Wilbur-Creston 0

Anacortes 42, Marysville-Pilchuck 0

Annie Wright 20, Kingston 8

Archbishop Murphy 56, Sehome 7

Battle Ground 38, Union 14

Bellevue Christian 12, Klahowya 9

Camas 16, Skyview 13

Cedarcrest 36, Nathan Hale 0

Clarkston 21, North Central 7

Colfax 41, Liberty 16

Columbia River 48, Hudson's Bay 8

Cusick 66, Columbia 46

Davenport 42, Bridgeport 22

Enumclaw 14, White River 21

Evergreen 58, Mountain View 20

Federal Way 54, Jefferson 6

Franklin Pierce 51, Washington 0

Glacier Peak 52, Kamiak 9

Graham-Kapowsin 14, Puyallup 2

Granite Falls 20, King's 14

Heritage 13, Prairie 14

Hockinson 0, Washougal 21

Ilwaco 20, Raymond-South Bend 0

Inchelium 76, Curlew 70

Issaquah 47, Juanita 6

Jackson 35, Lynnwood 24

Kalama 33, Castle Rock 0

Kamiakin 14, Richland 15

Kelso 38, Shelton 7

Kennewick 55, Hermiston 6

Kentwood 48, Kentridge 14

King's Way Christian 55, Fort Vancouver 12

La Conner 37, Lummi 18

Lake Stevens 55, Arlington 7

Lake Washington 14, Hazen 7

Liberty Christian 66, Garfield-Palouse 14

Lincoln 48, Timberline 15

Lynden 21, Burlington-Edison 7

Mariner 27, Cascade 7

Mark Morris 36, R.A. Long 0

Mead 52, Shadle Park 6

Montesano 42, Elma 6

Moses Lake 62, Davis 18

Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian 53, Soap Lake 8

Mount Si 69, Redmond 0

Mount Tahoma 28, Lakes 7

Naselle 48, Oakville 12

North Beach 2, Charles Wright 0

North Kitsap 24, Bremerton 6

Northwest Christian 20, Ocosta 14

Oak Harbor 50, Monroe 33

Odessa 72, Wellpinit 26

Olympia 27, South Kitsap 0

Pullman 32, Riverside 29

Reardan 41, Medical Lake 6

Renton 56, Evergreen 6

Ridgefield 17, Woodland 16

Rochester 52, Hoquiam 0

Sedro-Woolley 28, Mountlake Terrace 7

Seton Catholic 12, La Center 7

Snohomish 39, Meadowdale 14

Southridge 70, Sageview 6

Stanwood 49, Everett 28

Sultan 28, Foster 0

Sunnyside 47, Eisenhower 0

Sunnyside Christian 68, Waitsburg 42

Tri-Cities Prep 53, Kittitas 7

Wahkiakum 61, Winlock 6

Waterville-Mansfield 46, Pateros 6

Woodinville 49, North Creek 25

