Washington High School Football Schedules and Scores (WIAA) - October 9, 2025

Get WIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Washington high school football season rolls on Thursday October 9, 2025

There are 21 games scheduled on Thursday, October 9, including 6 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 4 Royal at Prosser.

Washington High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 9, 2025

With six games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Washington high school football season continues.

All Washington High School Football Games

4A Football Schedule - October 9, 2025

There are four games scheduled in the 4A Class on Thursday, October 9.

3A Football Schedule - October 9, 2025

There are ten games scheduled in the 3A Class on Thursday, October 9.

2A Football Schedule - October 9, 2025

There are seven games scheduled in the 2A Class on Thursday, October 9.

1A Football Schedule - October 9, 2025

There is one game scheduled in the 1A Class on Thursday, October 9.

2B Football Schedule - October 9, 2025

There are two games scheduled in the 2B Class on Thursday, October 9.

1B Football Schedule - October 9, 2025

There is one game scheduled in the 1B Class on Thursday, October 9.

