Washington High School Football Schedules and Scores (WIAA) - October 9, 2025
There are 21 games scheduled on Thursday, October 9, including 6 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 4 Royal at Prosser.
Washington High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 9, 2025
With six games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Washington high school football season continues.
All Washington High School Football Games
4A Football Schedule - October 9, 2025
There are four games scheduled in the 4A Class on Thursday, October 9.
View All 4A High School Football Games
3A Football Schedule - October 9, 2025
There are ten games scheduled in the 3A Class on Thursday, October 9.
View All 3A High School Football Games
2A Football Schedule - October 9, 2025
There are seven games scheduled in the 2A Class on Thursday, October 9.
View All 2A High School Football Games
1A Football Schedule - October 9, 2025
There is one game scheduled in the 1A Class on Thursday, October 9.
View All 1A High School Football Games
2B Football Schedule - October 9, 2025
There are two games scheduled in the 2B Class on Thursday, October 9.
View All 2B High School Football Games
1B Football Schedule - October 9, 2025
There is one game scheduled in the 1B Class on Thursday, October 9.
View All 1B High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.