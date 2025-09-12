Washington High School Football Schedules and Scores (WIAA) - September 11, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled on Thursday, September 11, including seven games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups tonight include No. 22 Kamiakin at No. 7 Chiawana and No. 5 O'Dea at Rainier Beach.
Washington High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, September 11, 2025
With seven games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Washington high school football season rolls on.
All Washington High School Football Games
4A Football Schedule - September 11, 2025
There are seven games scheduled in the 4A Class on Thursday, September 11.
3A Football Schedule - September 11, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 3A Class on Thursday, September 11.
2A Football Schedule - September 11, 2025
There are two games scheduled in the 2A Class on Thursday, September 11.
2B Football Schedule - September 11, 2025
There is one game scheduled in the 2B Class on Thursday, September 11.
1B Football Schedule - September 11, 2025
There are two games scheduled in the 1B Class on Thursday, September 11.
