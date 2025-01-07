High School

Washington high school girls basketball rankings (1/6/2025)

With holiday-week wins over Waterville-Mansfield and Mount Vernon Christian, two-time defending state champion Neah Bay solidifies hold on 1B rankings

Todd Milles

Finley Parcher and defending state champion Lynden are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in 2024-25
With Washington high school girls basketball moving into 2025, here is SBLIve WA's fourth set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Davis of Yakima (8-2)

2. Lake Washington (9-1)

3. Sumner (9-1)

4. Chiawana (9-1)

5. Camas (9-2)

6. Tahoma (9-2)

7. Auburn (8-3)

8. Woodinville (9-0)

9. Union (10-1)

10. Gonzaga Prep (7-3)

Others: Kamiakin (7-3), Mead (4-3), Emerald Ridge (8-2), Issaquah (9-2).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Central Valley (8-0)

2. Lakeside of Seattle (8-0)

3. North Thurston (8-1)

4. Kennewick (8-1)

5. White River (7-2)

6. Snohomish (7-4)

7. Roosevelt (5-3)

8. Garfield (3-3)

9. Ridgeline (7-2)

10. Eastside Catholic (6-5)

Others: Stanwood (9-1), Bellevue (9-1), Bishop Blanchet (10-1), Seattle Prep (6-4).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (12-0)

2. Ellensburg (10-0)

3. Deer Park (6-0)

4. Prosser (9-2)

5. Archbishop Murphy (10-1)

6. W.F. West (10-1)

7. Clarkston (4-2)

8. Burlington-Edison (9-1)

9. Columbia River (8-1)

10. Selah (9-2)

Others: Woodland (6-1), Bainbridge (4-2), Grandview (8-4), Toppenish (5-3).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Lynden Christian (8-2)

2. King's (6-4)

3. Zillah (9-1)

4. Bellevue Christian (7-1)

5. Cashmere (7-3)

6. Nooksack Valley (7-3)

7. Annie Wright (9-2)

8. Wapato (5-4)

9. Royal (5-4)

10. Montesano (7-4)

Others: Seton Catholic (2-5), Cascade Christian (4-2), Naches Valley (6-4), Meridian (8-2), .

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Adna (8-1)

2. Rainier (8-1)

3. Brewster (6-4)

4. Mabton (9-1)

5. Napavine (7-2)

6. Reardan (10-1)

7. Mount Vernon Christian (8-2)

8. Toutle Lake (10-1)

9. Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-3)

10. Davenport (9-1)

Others: Northwest Christian of Colbert (8-2), Onalaska (7-1), Columbia of Burbank (8-3), Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (6-4).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Neah Bay (9-0)

2. Garfield-Palouse (8-1)

3. Waterville-Mansfield (9-2)

4. Inchelium (8-0)

5. Sunnyside Christian (9-1)

6. Oakesdale (7-3)

7. Pateros (8-3)

8. Lummi (8-3)

9. Curlew (7-1)

10. Wellpinit (10-1)

Others: Crosspoint (5-5), Yakama Tribal (8-3), Almira-Coulee-Hartline (5-4), Pe Ell (8-0).

---

TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

