Washington high school girls basketball rankings (1/6/2025)
With Washington high school girls basketball moving into 2025, here is SBLIve WA's fourth set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (8-2)
2. Lake Washington (9-1)
3. Sumner (9-1)
4. Chiawana (9-1)
5. Camas (9-2)
6. Tahoma (9-2)
7. Auburn (8-3)
8. Woodinville (9-0)
9. Union (10-1)
10. Gonzaga Prep (7-3)
Others: Kamiakin (7-3), Mead (4-3), Emerald Ridge (8-2), Issaquah (9-2).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (8-0)
2. Lakeside of Seattle (8-0)
3. North Thurston (8-1)
4. Kennewick (8-1)
5. White River (7-2)
6. Snohomish (7-4)
7. Roosevelt (5-3)
8. Garfield (3-3)
9. Ridgeline (7-2)
10. Eastside Catholic (6-5)
Others: Stanwood (9-1), Bellevue (9-1), Bishop Blanchet (10-1), Seattle Prep (6-4).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (12-0)
2. Ellensburg (10-0)
3. Deer Park (6-0)
4. Prosser (9-2)
5. Archbishop Murphy (10-1)
6. W.F. West (10-1)
7. Clarkston (4-2)
8. Burlington-Edison (9-1)
9. Columbia River (8-1)
10. Selah (9-2)
Others: Woodland (6-1), Bainbridge (4-2), Grandview (8-4), Toppenish (5-3).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (8-2)
2. King's (6-4)
3. Zillah (9-1)
4. Bellevue Christian (7-1)
5. Cashmere (7-3)
6. Nooksack Valley (7-3)
7. Annie Wright (9-2)
8. Wapato (5-4)
9. Royal (5-4)
10. Montesano (7-4)
Others: Seton Catholic (2-5), Cascade Christian (4-2), Naches Valley (6-4), Meridian (8-2), .
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (8-1)
2. Rainier (8-1)
3. Brewster (6-4)
4. Mabton (9-1)
5. Napavine (7-2)
6. Reardan (10-1)
7. Mount Vernon Christian (8-2)
8. Toutle Lake (10-1)
9. Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-3)
10. Davenport (9-1)
Others: Northwest Christian of Colbert (8-2), Onalaska (7-1), Columbia of Burbank (8-3), Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (6-4).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (9-0)
2. Garfield-Palouse (8-1)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (9-2)
4. Inchelium (8-0)
5. Sunnyside Christian (9-1)
6. Oakesdale (7-3)
7. Pateros (8-3)
8. Lummi (8-3)
9. Curlew (7-1)
10. Wellpinit (10-1)
Others: Crosspoint (5-5), Yakama Tribal (8-3), Almira-Coulee-Hartline (5-4), Pe Ell (8-0).
---