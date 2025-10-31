New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 1, 2025
The New Hampshire Top 10 rankings look much different this week than they did a week ago as three ranked teams lost last weekend, including two teams ranked in the top three.
Manchester Memorial knocked off No. 2 Pinkerton Academy 28-25, and Salem beat No. 3 Winnacunnet 37-35. Elsewhere in Division I, Nashua South breezed past No. 9 Merrimack, 51-16.
Here's how the Top 10 looks entering the final weekend of the reguard season:
No. 1 Bedford (8-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 1
The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten team in Division I. Senior running back Brody Helton surpassed 4,000 career rushing yards in last week's 30-10 victory over Londonderry.
No. 2 Manchester Memorial (7-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 4
The Crusaders can win Division I East and earn a first-round bye for the playoffs by beating Exeter on Friday night.
No. 3 Pinkerton Academy (6-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 2
The Astros have secured the Division I Central title, but will be looking to avoid their third straight loss when they face No. 4 Nashua South on Friday night.
No. 4 Nashua South (6-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 5
Wide receiver Justin Fish caught five passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns and gained 32 yards on two carries in a 51-16 victory over Merrimack last weekend. South can earn a home playoff game by beating No. 3 Pinkerton on Friday.
No. 5 Bishop Guertin (6-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 6
Bishop Guertin will wrap up the regular season at No. 6 Winnacunnet in a game that will have significant Division I playoff implications.
No. 6 Winnacunnet (6-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 3
The Warriors need a victory over No. 5 Bishop Guertin plus an Exeter victory over Memorial to win the Division I East championship. That title would also earn Winnacunnet a first-round bye.
No. 7 Souhegan (8-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 7
The Sabers remained undefeated by beating Pelham, 33-6, last weekend. The Sabers will enter the Division II playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
No. 8 Windham (6-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 8
The Jaguars stretched their winning streak to six games with a 13-7 victory over Concord. Windham has allowed 20 points in its six wins.
No. 9 Plymouth (7-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 10
The Bobcats can win Division II East if they defeat St. Thomas and Trinity loses to Bow.
No. 10 Salem (5-3)
Previous Ranking: Not ranked
The Blue Devils enter the Top 10 after beating Winnacunnet 37-35 on a 22-yard Ryan Bryant field goal with two seconds to play. That extended Salem's winning streak to three games.