High School

New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 1, 2025

Pinkerton and Winnacunnet fall after losses; Salem gains entry into the Top 10.

Roger Brown

Dan Doyon

The New Hampshire Top 10 rankings look much different this week than they did a week ago as three ranked teams lost last weekend, including two teams ranked in the top three.

Manchester Memorial knocked off No. 2 Pinkerton Academy 28-25, and Salem beat No. 3 Winnacunnet 37-35. Elsewhere in Division I, Nashua South breezed past No. 9 Merrimack, 51-16.

Here's how the Top 10 looks entering the final weekend of the reguard season:

No. 1 Bedford (8-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten team in Division I. Senior running back Brody Helton surpassed 4,000 career rushing yards in last week's 30-10 victory over Londonderry.

No. 2 Manchester Memorial (7-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

The Crusaders can win Division I East and earn a first-round bye for the playoffs by beating Exeter on Friday night.

No. 3 Pinkerton Academy (6-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

The Astros have secured the Division I Central title, but will be looking to avoid their third straight loss when they face No. 4 Nashua South on Friday night.

No. 4 Nashua South (6-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Wide receiver Justin Fish caught five passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns and gained 32 yards on two carries in a 51-16 victory over Merrimack last weekend. South can earn a home playoff game by beating No. 3 Pinkerton on Friday.

No. 5 Bishop Guertin (6-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Bishop Guertin will wrap up the regular season at No. 6 Winnacunnet in a game that will have significant Division I playoff implications.

No. 6 Winnacunnet (6-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 3

The Warriors need a victory over No. 5 Bishop Guertin plus an Exeter victory over Memorial to win the Division I East championship. That title would also earn Winnacunnet a first-round bye.

No. 7 Souhegan (8-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 7

The Sabers remained undefeated by beating Pelham, 33-6, last weekend. The Sabers will enter the Division II playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

No. 8 Windham (6-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 8

The Jaguars stretched their winning streak to six games with a 13-7 victory over Concord. Windham has allowed 20 points in its six wins.

No. 9 Plymouth (7-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 10

The Bobcats can win Division II East if they defeat St. Thomas and Trinity loses to Bow.

No. 10 Salem (5-3)

Previous Ranking: Not ranked

The Blue Devils enter the Top 10 after beating Winnacunnet 37-35 on a 22-yard Ryan Bryant field goal with two seconds to play. That extended Salem's winning streak to three games.

Published |Modified
Roger Brown
ROGER BROWN

Roger Brown is a University of Maine graduate who has been a professional sportswriter since 1993. He has worked for several New Hampshire newspapers and has also covered high school sports for ESPN and MaxPreps. He publishes the New Hampshire Football Report and New Hampshire Hardball.

Home/New Hampshire