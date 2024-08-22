Washington high school preseason football rankings for Class 2B in 2024
With fall football camp now underway in the state of Washington, SBLive WA is releasing its preseason top-10 rankings for each WIAA classification.
Rankings were compiled through conversations with coaches and media throughout the state,
Here is the first installment of rankings for Class 2B::
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. OKANOGAN
Might not find a more convincing classification favorite than the Bulldogs, led by QB Carter Kuchenbuch and a rotation of running backs that will put defenses to sleep.
2. NAPAVINE
A year ago, the Tigers were the toast of 2B. They are still elite all over, including game-breaking WR Karsen Denault - but is there a sure-thing at quarterback to make it all go?
3. FREEMAN
Any team coming down with three 1A road playoff wins over the past two seasons has to be taken seriously. Another reason? QB Logan Schultz's scary playmaking ability.
4. ONALASKA
If WIAA titles were won inside the field hashes, the Loggers' punishing triple-option attack would always reign supreme. RB Rodrigo Rodriguez could be state rushing leader.
5. TOLEDO
Intriguing squad with impact pieces everywhere, including QB Eli Weeks, who has taken big strides this offseason, both as a passer and huddle leader. Sneaky contender.
6. GOLDENDALE
Broke through for WIAA playoff win last fall - but 2B EWAC's top team capable of more, especially behind stout defense, led by DL Seth Wilder and LB Matthew Gray.
7. PE ELL-WILLAPA VALLEY
A little bit of perimeter athleticism (see WR Blaine King) mixed in with a whole lot of physicality, including RBs Cody Strozyk and Spud Swogger. Can push top teams.
8. RIVER VIEW
Lost seven all-EWAC starters, including RB Karson Rawlings (neck) in offseason to serious injury. But offensive line will be massive, which is great news for returning QB Hyatt Clark.
9. NORTHWEST CHRISTiAN OF COLBERT
Nine all-league performers graduated from last yea's 2B semifinal squad. But OL/DL Joe Spuler leads experienced line, and RBs Landen Mathews and Jonathan Lake ready for their turn.
10. LIBERTY BELL
Dominated the 1B ranks as two-time champions, and move back up with same cast of speedy playmakers, led by QB Lucien Paz and do-everything ATH Remington Paz.
Others: Newport, Forks, Tri-Cities Prep, Asotin.