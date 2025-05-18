Washington high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 WIAA state matchups and game times
4A GSHL champion Skyview, led by reigning Gatorade state player of the year and Oregon Ducks signee Maddy Milhorn, was awarded the top overall seed at the upcoming WIAA Class 4A state softball championships.
All six WIAA tournaments are set to take place this week: Class 4A at Columbia Playfield in Richland (Friday-Saturday); Class 3A at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey (Thursday-Saturday); Class 2A at Carlon Park in Selah (Friday-Saturday); Class 1A at Columbia Playfield in Richland (Thursday-Saturday); Class 2B and 1B at Gateway Complex in Yakima (Friday-Saturday).
Two-time defending Class 4A champion Jackson is the No. 13 seed, and will play fourth-seeded and 4A KingCo winner Skyline in the opening round.
In Class 3A, District 1 champion Stanwood claimed the No. 1 seed while Greater Spokane League winner Mount Spokane is No. 2.
And Class 2A District 4 champion Tumwater is the top seed in Selah, followed by Mark Morris (No. 2) and Port Angeles (No. 3), which won the District 3 championship.
