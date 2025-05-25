Washington high school (WIAA) baseball: Updated brackets, game times and championship predictions
Here are the updated WIAA baseball brackets as the state playoffs shift to Yakima (Class 4A, 3A), Bellingham (Class 2A, 1A) and Selah (Class 2B, 1B) next weekend for semifinal and championship games:
---
CLASS 4A (Bracket)
FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Parker-Faller Field, Yakima
No. 3 seed Eastlake (22-8) vs. No. 10 seed Jackson (19-7), 4 p.m.
No. 13 seed Lake Washington (18-11) vs. No. 1 Puyallup (28-0), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES
Third/fourth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.
SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK
Puyallup over Eastlake
---
CLASS 3A (Bracket)
FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Parker-Faller Field, Yakima
No. 3 seed Kennewick (20-4) vs. No. 2 Gig Harbor (26-2), 10 a.m.
No. 4 seed Ballard (20-6) vs. No. 1 Mount Vernon (23-4), 1 p.m.
SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES
Third/fourth place game at 10 a.m. Championship game at 4 p.m.
SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK
Mount Vernon over Kennewick
---
CLASS 2A (Bracket)
FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Joe Martin Stadium, Bellingham
No. 3 seed Selah (24-2) vs. No. 2 Bainbridge (21-4), 4 p.m.
No. 5 seed Othello (22-5) vs. No. 1 Anacortes (24-5), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES
Third/fourth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.
SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK
Bainbridge over Anacortes
---
CLASS 1A (Bracket)
FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Joe Martin Stadium, Bellingham
No. 3 seed La Center (22-4) vs. No. 7 Charles Wright/Life Christian (16-4), 10 a.m.
No. 5 seed Overlake/Bear Creek (18-3) vs. No. 8 Bellevue Christian (22-5), 1 p.m.
SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES
Third/fourth place game at 10 a.m. Championship game at 4 p.m.
SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK
Bellevue Christian over La Center
---
CLASS 2B (Bracket)
FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Archer Field, Selah
No. 6 seed Chewelah (21-3) vs. No. 2 Freeman (22-2), 4 p.m.
No. 4 seed Asotin (21-5) vs. No. 1 Tri-Cities Prep (25-1), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES
Third/fourth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.
SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK
Freeman over Tri-Cities Prep
---
CLASS 1B (Bracket)
FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Archer Field, Selah
No. 3 seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline (15-3) vs. No. 2 DeSales (20-4), 10 a.m.
No. 4 seed Naselle (14-4) vs. No. 1 Liberty Christian (20-3), 1 p.m.
SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES
Third/fourth place game at 10 a.m. Championship game at 4 p.m.
SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK
Liberty Christian over DeSales
---