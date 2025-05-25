High School

Washington high school (WIAA) baseball: Updated brackets, game times and championship predictions

To win a third 4A championship under Marc Wiese, No. 1 Puyallup must get through battle-tested District 1/2 opponents in Yakima

Puyallup High School junior Mason Pike is SBLive WA's all state baseball player of the year for 2024. He is an Oregon State commit.
Puyallup High School junior Mason Pike is SBLive WA's all state baseball player of the year for 2024. He is an Oregon State commit. / Photo by Vince Miller

Here are the updated WIAA baseball brackets as the state playoffs shift to Yakima (Class 4A, 3A), Bellingham (Class 2A, 1A) and Selah (Class 2B, 1B) next weekend for semifinal and championship games:

---

CLASS 4A (Bracket)

FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Parker-Faller Field, Yakima

No. 3 seed Eastlake (22-8) vs. No. 10 seed Jackson (19-7), 4 p.m.

No. 13 seed Lake Washington (18-11) vs. No. 1 Puyallup (28-0), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES

Third/fourth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.

SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK

Puyallup over Eastlake

---

CLASS 3A (Bracket)

FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Parker-Faller Field, Yakima

No. 3 seed Kennewick (20-4) vs. No. 2 Gig Harbor (26-2), 10 a.m.

No. 4 seed Ballard (20-6) vs. No. 1 Mount Vernon (23-4), 1 p.m.

SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES

Third/fourth place game at 10 a.m. Championship game at 4 p.m.

SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK

Mount Vernon over Kennewick

---

CLASS 2A (Bracket)

FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Joe Martin Stadium, Bellingham

No. 3 seed Selah (24-2) vs. No. 2 Bainbridge (21-4), 4 p.m.

No. 5 seed Othello (22-5) vs. No. 1 Anacortes (24-5), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES

Third/fourth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.

SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK

Bainbridge over Anacortes

---

CLASS 1A (Bracket)

FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Joe Martin Stadium, Bellingham

No. 3 seed La Center (22-4) vs. No. 7 Charles Wright/Life Christian (16-4), 10 a.m.

No. 5 seed Overlake/Bear Creek (18-3) vs. No. 8 Bellevue Christian (22-5), 1 p.m.

SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES

Third/fourth place game at 10 a.m. Championship game at 4 p.m.

SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK

Bellevue Christian over La Center

---

CLASS 2B (Bracket)

FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Archer Field, Selah

No. 6 seed Chewelah (21-3) vs. No. 2 Freeman (22-2), 4 p.m.

No. 4 seed Asotin (21-5) vs. No. 1 Tri-Cities Prep (25-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES

Third/fourth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.

SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK

Freeman over Tri-Cities Prep

---

CLASS 1B (Bracket)

FRIDAY SEMIFINALS at Archer Field, Selah

No. 3 seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline (15-3) vs. No. 2 DeSales (20-4), 10 a.m.

No. 4 seed Naselle (14-4) vs. No. 1 Liberty Christian (20-3), 1 p.m.

SATURDAY MEDAL GAMES

Third/fourth place game at 10 a.m. Championship game at 4 p.m.

SBLIVE CHAMPIONSHIP PICK

Liberty Christian over DeSales

---

