Washington Prep Kicker Mr. Automatic On PAT Attempts
In both the NFL and college football world today, converting extra-point attempts seems to be a difficult task.
But for one Washington high school football player, it is like putting on your shoes each and every morning before classes.
Morgan Dodson of Chiawana High School has made 100 consecutive extra-point attempts. He is a senior for the unbeaten Riverhawks, who are coming off a 59-6 victory over Pasco.
“Special moment in my high school career on Friday night,” Dodson posted on social media. “I made my 100th PAT in a row. A lot of that is due to my holder, Tate Cissne, who has been holding for me since we were 9 years old.”
This past summer, Dodson took part in a camp hosted by Chris Sailer, connecting on a 65-yard field goal to win a last-man-standing competition. During the event, he also made multiple kicks from beyond 60 yards.
Sailer’s event is regarded as one of the best in the United States for kicking and punting each year.
Top Washington Prep Kicker Holds Multiple Offers
Along with his kicking duties, Dodson is a key piece of the offense, recording a 116-yard receiving game earlier this year, while also playing defense.
Dodson and Chiawana head to Kennewick this Friday night before closing out the regular season against Richland and Walla Walla.
Dodson holds offers from Montana and Central Washington, and was ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2026 for kicking prospects in the Pacific Northwest by Chris Sailer Kicking Academy.