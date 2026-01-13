Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2025
There are 121 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 13, including 13 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 23 Colfax travels to Freeman, No. 3 Auburn hosts Kentwood, and No. 13 Mt. Spokane takes on Central Valley.
Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 13
With 13 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.
WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13
There are 24 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 13, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is No. 3 Auburn hosting Kentwood.
WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13
There are 21 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 13, 2026. The slate is headlined by No. 13 Mt. Spokane taking on Central Valley.
WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13
There are 28 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 13, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is Black Hills vs Tumwater.
WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13
There are 22 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 13, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Bellevue vs Annie Wright.
WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13
There are 26 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 13, 2026. The game of the night is Almira-Coulee-Hartline taking on Oakesdale.
WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13
There are 20 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 13, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is No 23 Colfax vs Freeman.