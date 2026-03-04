2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Mar. 3
The 2026 Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs begin on March 3rd with the WIAA Regional Opening Round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs.
2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 1 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 3, 2026
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D1 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D1 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament
2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 2 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 3, 2026
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D2 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D2 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament
2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 3 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 3, 2026
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D3 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D3 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament
2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 4 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 3, 2026
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D4 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D4 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament
2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 5 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 3, 2026
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D5 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament
2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D5 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.