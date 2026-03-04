High School

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Mar. 3

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Xavier High School's Logan Ramczyk (1) against New London High School's Ryan Dalhoe (5) and Joseph Daly (24) during their boys basketball game in Appleton, Wisconsin on Monday, February 23, 2026. Xavier defeated New London 59-56. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The 2026 Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs begin on March 3rd with the WIAA Regional Opening Round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs.

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 1 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 3, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D1 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D1 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 2 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 3, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D2 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D2 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 3 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 3, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D3 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D3 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 4 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 3, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D4 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D4 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 5 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 3, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D5 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D5 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament

