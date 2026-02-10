Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 52 games scheduled across Washington on Tuesday, February 10, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 16 Prosser takes on Grandview and No. 25 Southridge hosts Kamiakin.
Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, February 10
With four games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.
WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are eight games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by No. 6 Davis vs Sunnyside. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are seven games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Kelso vs Evergreen. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 11 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by No. 16 Prosser vs Grandview. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 11 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Cascade Christian vs Cedar Park Christian. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 11 games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Tuesday, February 10. The game of the night in Class 2B is Lake Roosevelt vs Brewster. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are seven games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Tuesday, February 10. The game of the night in 1B is Concrete vs Lummi. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
