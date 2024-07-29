15 West Virginia high school receivers to watch in 2024
West Virginia high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Mountain State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Mid-Atlantic United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at wide receiver, with many top end receivers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from West Virginia. With the passing game becoming the focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Mountain State.
The following is a list of top returning West Virginia wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Tayveon Wilson, Huntington: As a sophomore, Wilson caught 27 passes for 588 yards, 11 touchdowns. Averaged 21.8 yards per catch and also scored seven other times between running the ball offensively and defensively.
Tyshawn Dues, Hurricane: Undoubtedly one of the state’s top receivers based on production last season. Dues returns after catching 46 passes for 884 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns in 2023.
Jalyn Abercrombie, Spring Valley: The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver was a big part of the Timberwolves’ offense a season ago. Expect big things from Abercrombie moving forward as the 2024 season draws closer.
Kashez Gedeon, Martinsburg: With an offer from Charlotte already on the table, Gedeon has shown he has the talent to play on the next level. The wide receiver is a fundamentally sound and will be one to watch this fall.
Devon Forshey, Parkersburg South: The Patriots were able to do a lot of things offensively, which included putting the ball in the air. Forshey was the go-to-target, hauling in 29 passes for 556 yards and five touchdowns.
Jamari Tubbs, Huntington: Though Wilson (see above) got a lot of the attention from opposing defenses, that freed up Tubbs. Watch out for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound wideout this upcoming fall.
Ethan Jackson, University: Jackson was a standout at wide receiver for the Hawks last season, with the capability of also playing on defense at cornerback. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound receiver caught the attention of folks in 2023.
Bryce Fuller, Spring Valley: The 6-foot, 155-pound wide receiver forms a formidable duo with Abercrombie at Spring Valley. Fuller should breakout this fall season.
Carson Brinegar, Scott: The kind of numbers Brinegar put up last season were impressive and matched with anyone in the state. In 2023, Brinegar caught 78 passes for 1,296 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Skyhawks.
Cannon Dinger, Fairmont Senior: The Polar Bears had no trouble putting up plenty of points and yards offensively, with Dinger being one of the go-to-wide receivers. Dinger caught 55 passes for 982 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
Malachi Thompson, Nitro: As just a sophomore in 2023, Thompson exploded onto the scene as one of the top pass catchers around. Thompson last season hauled in 57 passes for 1,264 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Navaughn Jones, Fairmont Senior: Jones has transferred to Fairmont Senior to team up with Dinger and the duo will be tough to slow down. Last season, Jones caught 20 passes for 371 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Isaiah Bush, Scott: Pairing up with Brinegar to form one of the best wide receiver duos in all of AAA-A, Bush will enter 2024 with some high expectations. Bush last season caught 39 catches for 693 yards and nine touchdowns.
Brock Martin, North Marion: Whether it was playing wide receiver or cornerback for the Huskies, Martin did it on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver impressed many in 2023 and is primed for a big 2024 campaign.
Ty Sperringer, Brooke: Now Sperringer did a lot of different things for the Bruins last season playing quarterback, running back and wide receiver. At 5-foot-10, 155-pound athlete, the sophomore will have a chance to blossom into a solid wide receiver.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports