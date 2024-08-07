20 West Virginia high school linebackers to watch in 2024
West Virginia high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Mountain State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Mid-Atlantic United States.
A defensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at linebacker, with many top end backers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from West Virginia. Defenses always rely on their heavy hitters in the front seven and it's no different when it comes to the Mountain State.
The following is a list of top returning West Virginia linebackers heading into the 2024 season.
Nick Busky, Martinsburg: The defensive first team AAA linebacker helped lead the Bulldogs to a state championship last season. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound backer returns as one of the state’s best.
Guner Flores, George Washington: Flores had some of the best numbers when it came to junior linebackers in the state. The linebacker compiled 90 tackles, four for a loss and three sacks.
Jameson Maynard, Wheeling Park: Coming off a strong junior campaign, Maynard is in line for another big season for Wheeling Park. Maynard made 87 total tackles for the Patriots.
Hunter Giacomo, George Washington: As a junior, Giacomo had a big season for the Patriots. The linebacker compiled 104 total tackles and three went for a loss.
Ace Flores, Martinsburg: Flores played alongside Busky and formed a solid duo in the front seven. The linebacker was apart of a 2023 unit that yielded only 92 points.
Joey Quijano, Hurricane: Quijano was a force in the Redskins’ front seven last season, compiling 63 tackles, five for a loss and 3.5 sacks. Definitely is a player to watch this upcoming fall.
Jonah Wilfong, Hurricane: Wilfong didn’t have quite the numbers of Quijano, but his upside is high. The soon to be senior totaled 25 tackles and forced two fumbles last season.
Maverick Lemasters, John Marshall: Though the Monarchs had a down year in 2023, Lemasters was a bright spot for the team. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound linebacker was among one of the best in the state.
Bryce Winkfield, Huntington: The 5-foot-10, 185-pound linebacker showed great ability for the 11-2 Highlanders last fall. Also able to play running back on offense, Winkfield is a two-way star.
Sylas Nelson, Independence: The sophomore displayed great sideline-to-sideline capabilities and at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, will put on more muscle mass. Is one of the top linebackers heading into spring camp.
Landon Riddle, Independence: Another sophomore linebacker for the Patriots that had a strong 2023 campaign was Riddle. Last season, the backer totaled 165.5 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
Ty Patton, Bluefield: Boasting a 3.9 grade point average, Patton is a linebacker that combines brawn and brains to the field. The linebacker will return as one of the Beavers’ top players.
Ty Mitchell, Scott: Second on the team in tackling last season with 109 tackles, 15 of those went for a loss. Expect Mitchell to build on those numbers in the fall.
David Fennessy, Scott: The Skyhawks’ top tackler was Fennessy, who racked up 126 tackles, 14 for a loss and four sacks. Teams up with Mitchell as one of the best linebacker duos around.
Jordan Cooper, Princeton: The Tigers went 12-2 last season and a lot can be attributed to the play of their defense. Cooper can play either inside or outside at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds.
Hezekiah Burnette, Princeton: Burnette, who also plays offensive tackle for Princeton, pairs up with Cooper as one of the top linebacker duos in the state.
Preston Kovach, Chapmanville Regional: As a sophomore, the linebacker made himself a known commodity in the state and totaled 64 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.
Julian Pattison, Keyser: Pattinson doubles up for the Tornado at both middle linebacker and tight end. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete returns as a linebacker that could be in store for a big 2024 season.
Noah Casto, Ripley: It was a tough 2023 campaign for the Vikings, but the linebacker will be a bright spot. Last season Casto made 19 tackles and four went for a loss.
Josh Love, Bridgeport: Love heads up an Indians’ front seven that was a solid unit in 2023. Look for the linebacker to continue making noise in 2024.
