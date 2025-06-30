$25K Grant Kickstarts New Baseball Complex at University High School in West Virginia
Funding Announcement and Purpose
West Virginia State Senators Mike Oliverio (R-Monongalia) and Charles Clements (R-Wetzel) visited University High School (UHS) on Friday to present a $25,000 grant from an economic development assistance fund, according to a report by WBOY.com.
Senator Oliverio emphasized that the grant would support the fund raising efforts for the Ronald “Duke” Pride Sports Complex, a facility expected to include baseball and softball fields, bleachers, dugouts, and concession stands on the University High campus.
Legacy of Community Support
Also according to the report, Oliverio drew comparisons to UHS’s current football stadium, which was also funded by community contributions, noting the importance of continued private and public partnerships in supporting student athletics.
Student-Athletes Weigh In
Recent UHS graduate Daniel Grabo told WBOY of his excitement for the new complex. After commuting nearly 30 minutes to Mylan Park during his high school career, he highlighted the value of having a true home field atmosphere on school grounds.
Grabo also said the new facility would enhance team culture, convenience, and pride for future UHS athletes.
Long-Term Vision and Future Funding
With the new fiscal year in West Virginia beginning July 1, Oliverio expressed optimism that additional state funds could be secured to further the project. He also called on private donors and local stakeholders to join in supporting what he described as a multi-generational investment in student-athletes and community recreation.