High School

Former West Virginia Head Wrestling Coach Indicted on Seven Charges

Travis Francisco faces several charges including sexual contact, abuse

Dana Becker

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

A former West Virginia high school head wrestling coach has been indicted on numerous charges from an arrest earlier this year.

Travis Francisco, who previously served as the head wrestling coach at Princeton Senior High School, was indicted by a grand jury in Mercer County on seven charges, WOAY.com reports. Those charges include sexual contact against a student by a school employee, sexual abuse in the third degree and sexual assault in the third degree.

The investigation into Francisco started with a tip to local law enforcement by an assistant wrestling coach at Princeton.

Francisco’s other charges include soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minior in sexual activity.

Alleged Incidents Happened at Several Different Locations Including Wrestling Practice, Hotels

In a criminal complaint, it alleges that multiple sex acts occurred between Francisco and the alleged victim in hotels while they were traveling for wrestling events. It also lists incidents in a locker room during wrestling practice, at Francisco’s business and while the alleged victim was supposed to be at school.

Francisco owns and operates Royal Fades Barber Shop.

Back in February, Francisco, who also served as a bus driver, was arrested for the alleged incidents involving a female wrestler on the team. The Mercer County School Board held a meeting and voted unanimously to terminate the contracts Francisco had with both the transportation department and athletic department at the school.

More West Virginia High School Sports Headlines

feed

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/West Virginia