Former West Virginia Head Wrestling Coach Indicted on Seven Charges
A former West Virginia high school head wrestling coach has been indicted on numerous charges from an arrest earlier this year.
Travis Francisco, who previously served as the head wrestling coach at Princeton Senior High School, was indicted by a grand jury in Mercer County on seven charges, WOAY.com reports. Those charges include sexual contact against a student by a school employee, sexual abuse in the third degree and sexual assault in the third degree.
The investigation into Francisco started with a tip to local law enforcement by an assistant wrestling coach at Princeton.
Francisco’s other charges include soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minior in sexual activity.
Alleged Incidents Happened at Several Different Locations Including Wrestling Practice, Hotels
In a criminal complaint, it alleges that multiple sex acts occurred between Francisco and the alleged victim in hotels while they were traveling for wrestling events. It also lists incidents in a locker room during wrestling practice, at Francisco’s business and while the alleged victim was supposed to be at school.
Francisco owns and operates Royal Fades Barber Shop.
Back in February, Francisco, who also served as a bus driver, was arrested for the alleged incidents involving a female wrestler on the team. The Mercer County School Board held a meeting and voted unanimously to terminate the contracts Francisco had with both the transportation department and athletic department at the school.