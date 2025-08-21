Martinsburg Alum Tyson Bagent Gets Emotional After Signing $10 Million Extension
NFL quarterbacks, even backups, sign multi-million contracts every year. For West Virginia native and Martinsburg High School alum Tyson Bagent, his recently signed extension with the Chicago Bears was truly life changing.
Bagent, an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd University in 2023, was just extended with a two-year $10 million dollar contract extension through the 2027 season. Bagnent was part of the Class of 2018 high school recruiting class where, despite throwing for over 7,800 passing yards and 112 touchdowns, was still unranked coming out of high school. Bagnent also earned the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the year in 2017.
He followed his high school days with a record-breaking college career at Shepherd, setting the mark for career touchdown passes at all NCAA levels, with 159. He also became the all-time passing yardage leader in Division II with 17,034 yards.
Over the last two seasons, Bagent has appeared in nine games with Chicago, starting four. He has thrown for 870 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, he rushed 29 times for 102 yards and two TDs. In 2023, he also became the first undrafted rookie to start a game for the Bears since 1960, leading the team to a 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tyson Bagent Talks About His Father's Humble Beginnings
Tyson Bagent got emotional thinking about his father, Travis and his humble beginnings. Bagent's father is also known as being an arm wrestling legend. During a presser
Bagent's emotions began to swell when explaining how much this contract extension will be able to help his family. He talked about his father explaining how he's been his rock and right hand throughout his journey and to be able to do this for him means everything.
"He didn't even have running water until he was in high school," said Bagent. "There are people I can certainly help with this gift I've been blessed with."
Watch the emotional video below to see Bagent's appreciation for his contact extension. Video via: Kaitlin Sharkey WGNNews.