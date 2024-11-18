Top 25 West Virginia High School Football Rankings (11/18/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games are currently on pause right now in West Virginia due to litigation taking place.
With the WVSSAC playoffs in question, we continue releasing our weekly rankings throughout the East Coast as teams await a ruling.
The No. 1 team in the Mountain State continues to be powerhouse Martinsburg then followed by Spring Mills followed by Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior.
Here’s the complete breakdown of West Virginia's elite high school football teams, as they all await the start of the WVSAAC playoffs, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings
1. Martinsburg (10-0)
Hard to argue with this one. The Bulldogs have shut out three of the seven opponents they've faced this season, only yielding 73 points so far. Not much of an argument to be had here when it comes to Martinsburg at No. 1.
2. Bridgeport (10-0)
First team out of AAA in our rankings continues to be Bridgeport, with the Indians cruised to a 70-13 rout of Lincoln last week. Bridgeport comes in at No. 2 for the first time this season.
3. Huntington (9-1)
Only loss this season came at the hands of No. 1 Martinsburg. Other than that, it has been pure domination by Huntington this fall.
4. Fairmont Senior (9-1)
The Polar Bears had their first loss of the season against Bridgeport a couple weeks ago, falling 56-28.
5. Princeton (10-0)
Chance Barker has looked great under center for Princeton, completing 88-of-128 passes for 1,789 yards, 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The quarterback has simply been one of the state's best.
6. Hurricane (7-3)
The Redskins looked a lot more like their dominant selves when they rolled to a 37-21 win over George Washington a couple weeks ago. A loss to top ranked Martinsburg won't move Hurricane anywhere.
7. Spring Mills (5-5)
The other team in the City of Martinsburg is playing pretty well all season long and the biggest game of the year lived up to the hype. Spring Mills only losing 17-12 to Martinsburg. But then came the forfeits, four of them, handed down by the WVSAAC due to use of an ineligible player.
8. Spring Valley (7-3)
The Timberwolves have bounced back from a loss to Huntington with four straight victories over Capital, South Charleston, St. Albans and Woodrow Wilson.
9. Wheeling Park (7-3)
Wheeling Park remains in the top 10 after a 34-14 loss to Fairmont Senior a couple weeks ago. They have responded with three consecutive wins, including against Butler and Talawanda, respectively.
10. Jefferson (7-3)
We look at the losses that Jefferson has had this season and don't want t drop these guys too far down the ranks. Latest one is a 42-12 decision to Martinsburg. The Cougars have won six in a row with the latest win being a 40-13 win over Washington.
11. Hoover (10-0)
Hoover continued its undefeated ways by routing Weir 62-7 last week. Can this team run the table to an undefeated season and be a serious contender for a state championship?
12. Wahama (10-0)
Connor Lambert has been a scoring machine for the White Falcons, scoring 30 touchdowns and rushing for 1,563 yards on 83 carries through nine games.
13. Frankfort (10-0)
Over the first nine games, the Falcons are averaging a staggering 45.4 points per game. Impressive numbers so far this season for this talented offensive group.
14. Nitro (9-1)
We really like the Wildcats' offense and the play of their quarterback Josh Moody, who has thrown for well over 2,000 yards, 22-plus touchdowns and just a handful of interceptions.
15. Roane County (10-0)
Among one of the top teams in Class AA, Roane County continues to make their way up the rankings after a 43-7 defeat of Ripley.
16. Oak Hill (9-1)
The Red Devils make their debut on this list after they defeated Independence 21-20 a few weeks ago. They followed it up with an impressive win over Woddrow Wilson.
17. Independence (6-3)
The Patriots only two losses on the season have come to teams on this list in Princeton and Oak Hill, respectively. Independence capped the regular season with a 57-14 thrashing of Summers County last week.
18. Woodrow Wilson (6-4)
Woodrow Wilson dropped down the rankings after a 19-14 loss to Oak Hill last week, but bumps up a spot after a solid victory over George Washington, 14-12.
19. Morgantown (7-3)
Morgantown moves up from the bottom spot after defeating a solid Parkersburg team 28-14 last week. They followed that performance up with a 45-7 win over Hedgesville and ended with a 49-7 win over University.
20. George Washington (7-3)
The Patriots have been riding the legs of running back Saiyvon Brown, who has rushed for over 1,100 yards and nine-plus touchdowns this fall. George Washington fell to Woodrow Wilson narrowly, 14-12, last week.
21. Parkersburg South (5-5)
The Patriots had dropped two in a row after a 28-14 loss to Morgantown until beating Linsly, 35-28. Last game was a doozy against Princeton, losing 48-47, after a 37-0 loss to Spring Mills.
22. Tucker County (10-0)
The Mountain Lions have leaned on the stellar play of running back Jared Reall, who has rushed for over 1,300 yards and scored 24-plus touchdowns.
23. Wheeling Central Catholic (8-2)
Isaac Martin has led the way on the ground for the season, leading the team's rushing attack with over 900 yards and 14-plus touchdowns.
24. Scott (8-2)
Since a Sep. 20th loss to Independence, the Skyhawks have won seven straight games, including a 17-7 win over Williamstown last week.
25. Williamstown (8-2)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their first game of the season, losing 27-7 to Frankport. Since then, Williamstown has won eight straight contests until falling to Scott last week.
