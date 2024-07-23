Top returning West Virginia high school running backs heading into 2024 football season
West Virginia high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Mountain State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Mid-Atlantic United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at running back, with many top end tailbacks now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from West Virginia. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Mountain State.
The following is a list of top returning West Virginia running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Keegan Sack, Huntington: The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back had himself a strong 2023 campaign for the Highlanders. He helped lift the club to an 11-2 record and he has committed to Air Force.
D’Edrick Graves, Huntington: Graves will combine with Sack to create a lethal 1-2 punch in the backfield for Huntington. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound back is a tough take down for any would be defender.
Tay’Shaun Roper, Jefferson: Roper had a solid 2023 campaign running the ball. As a junior, the running back carried the ball 122 times for 725 yards, scoring seven touchdowns. He also caught 17 catches for 291 yards and three scores.
Amare Johnson, Wheeling Park: One of the state’s top backs from a season ago was Johnson. As a sophomore starter, the running back carried the ball 157 times for 952 yards and 14 touchdowns.
AJ Thomas, Morgantown: Not many backs showed the kind of versatility Thomas did at the position. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound back carried the ball 95 times for 642 yds and scored 15 touchdowns. Also had 16 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown.
Sai’Vyon Brown, George Washington: Seeing just minimal time for the Patriots last season, Brown should be one of the best heading into 2024. The running back rushed for 126 yards and scored three touchdowns last season.
Kylan Grace, Hurricane: The running back was instrumental in helping the Redskins’ run game one of the best in West Virginia. Grace rushed for 509 yards on 76 attempts and scored eight touchdowns.
Eli Bartley, Parkersburg South: Bartley was the third leading rusher for the Patriots last season, but will return with the most experience in 2024. The running back rushed for 315 yards and scored five touchdowns in 2023.
Damani Johnson, Fairmont: The 5-foot-8, 175 pound running back had a strong season in 2023, compiling 876 all-purpose yards and scored 12 touchdowns for the Polar Bears.
Dominick Fantasia, Fairmont: Pairing up with Lowe to create one of the best duos in the backfield in AAA-A is Johnson-Fantasia. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound heads into his senior season as one of the best backs in the state.
Marquel Lowe, Princeton: When it came to overall yardage and touchdowns, Lowe was one of the tops among them all in West Virginia. Lowe finished 2023 rushing for 1,267 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns.
Blake Fisher, Herbert Hoover: Fisher had himself a solid campaign running the ball for Herbert Hoover. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound back totaled 1,307 all-purpose yards and scored 15 touchdowns.
Clay Walker, Roane County: The Raiders’ bellcow running back had a good season in the backfield, rushing for 383 yards on 85 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Lynken Joy, Williamstown: Helping the Yellow Jackets go 14-0 and winning a state championship was the goal for Joy and crew. The running back in the process rushed for 1,456 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.
Connor Lambert, Wahama: Lambert was another running back that put up some big numbers for a playoff team. The running back rushed for 1,327 yards on 99 carries and scored 22 touchdowns.
Kaiden Hayton, Wayne: Though the running back saw minimal time a year ago, expect Hayton’s numbers to explode in 2024. Hayton rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns last fall.
Isaac Martin, Wheeling Central: The running back rushed for 756 yards and scored 10 touchdowns for the Maroon Knights last season.
Bryson Elia, Tug Valley: Elia had a stellar sophomore season and led the 2026 class in rushing. Last fall, Elia carried the ball 170 times for 1,281 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Should be one of the state's top rushers as a junior.
Jabril Daniels, Fort Hill: Among all the juniors in the state last season, Daniels led the way when it came to yards and touchdowns. In 2023, Daniels had 1,826 yards on 190 attempts and scored 33 touchdowns.
Kylpsan Wallace, Cameron: Whether it was plying outof the backfield or at linebacker, Wallace produced. The running back last season carried the rock 213 times for 1,714 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.
