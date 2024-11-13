Vote: Who should be High School on SI's West Virginia Football Player of the Week? (11/12/2024)
West Virginia high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s West Virginia Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Colton Roberson, Pendleton County
The freshman quarterback had a strong outing in Pendleton County's 41-40 win over Moorefield, completing 17-of-30 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brennan Wack, Wheeling Park
No running back was putting up the kind of numbers Wack was in last week's 35-30 win over Wheeling Park. Wack rushed for 302 yards on 32 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Chance Barker, Princeton
Barker has one of the biggest passing nights of any passer last week, with the quarterback completing 24-of-40 passes for 347 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-47wn over Parkersburg South.
Kade Koroneos, Wheeling Central Catholic
Koroneos led the way in Wheeling Central Catholic's 48-7 shellacking of Shady Spring, rushing for 150 yards on just six carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Josh Maher, Oak Glen
The Oak Glen running back went off in a 44-0 victory over Tygarts Valley, rushing for a game-high 202 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Sam Marks, Tucker County
Marks was on point in Tucker County's 60-21 victory over Hamshire last week, completing 10-of-15 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns.
Jared Reall, Tucker County
Another offensive player from Tucker County that had a huge night was Reall, who rushed for a game-high 274 yards and scored a touchdown.
Josh Moody, Nitro
The Nitro quarterback went off in the team's 68-20 victory over Greenbrier East, with Moody throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns.
Klypsan Wallace, Cameron
In Cameron's 40-13 victory over Pendleton County, Wallace rushed for a game-high 155 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns.
Eli Bartley, Parkersburg South
Despite coming in a losing effort to Princeton, Bartley rushed for a game-high 237 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Jaden Hatfield, South Harrison
The sophomore running back had himself a night in a 61-18 win over Gilmer County, rushing for 231 yards and scoring five touchdowns.
