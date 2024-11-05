Vote: Who should be High School on SI's West Virginia Football Player of the Week? (11/5/2024)
West Virginia high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s West Virginia Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dillan America, Grafton
The senior wide receiver had one of the top receiving performances in a 56-34 win over Buckhannon-Upshur, hauling in five passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Colton Roberson, Pendleton County
The freshman quarterback had a strong outing in Pendleton County's 41-40 win over Moorefield, completing 17-of-30 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns.
Kyree Griffin, Mountain Ridge
Griffin had a huge night in Mountain Ridge's 56-3 victory over Keyser, rushing for 152 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns.
Noah Collins, Clay County
The quarterback was pinpoint in Clay County's 47-12 win over Lincoln County, throwing for 293 yards and five touchdowns.
Chance Barker, Princeton
Barker was extremely efficient in Princeton's 81-6 win over Greenbrier East, completing 8-of-11 passes for 202 yards and four scores.
Slaton Manko, Preston
The Preston quarterback went off in a 47-7 win over Buckhannon-Upshur, throwing for 258 yards and four touchdowns.
Josh Moody, Nitro
Moody had himself a night in Nitro's 67-0 win over Sissonville, completing 11-of-17 passes for 260 yards and six touchdowns.
Noah Vellaithambi, Hurricane
The senior signal caller led the way in a 37-21 win over George Washington, totaling 345 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.
Tyrell Ellis, St. Albans
Ellis has played well on the defensive line and showed once again why he's been a force, totaling 13 tackles and four for a loss in a 20-7 win over Riverside.
