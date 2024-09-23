Vote: Who should be High School on SI's West Virginia Football Player of the Week? (9/23/2024)
West Virginia high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s West Virginia Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to this week's winner: Colton Dunbar, Poca
Dunbar, a strong safety, was making tackles all over the field in Poca's 46-8 win over Buffalo, tallying 11 takedowns and three went for a loss.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Elloitt Larner, DeWitt
In the state's highest scoring game of the weekend, Larner led the charge in a 70-63 victory over Hurricane. The running back rushed for 279 yards on 20 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Isaah Beard, Washington
The senior wide receiver was running wild in Washington's 40-36 win over John Marshall, hauling in 10 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Noah Vellaithambi, Hurricane
On the losing end was the Hurricane signal caller, who put up some crazy numbers himself. Vellaithambi completed 16-of-26 passes for 413 yards and five touchdowns.
Brad Mossor, Princeton
Mossor scored in a number of ways in Princeton's 62-0 rout of Pulaski, as the junior dynamo returned a punt and kickoff back for touchdowns. Also hauled in four passes for 132 yards and two scores.
Calob James, Doddridge County
The guard/middle linebacker was everywhere on defense in Doddridge County's 41-6 win over Ravenswood, notching a team-high 13 tackles.
Josh Moody, Nitro
Moody had his best game of the season in Nitro's 34-21 victory over Chapmanville Regional as the quarterb ack completed 19-of-31 passes for 266 yards and three scores.
Lane Watson, Roane County
In a 49-0 defeat of Lewis County, Watson carried the rock eight times for 143 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Brennan Wack, Wheeling Park
Wack was a touchdown machine in Wheeling Park's 35-22 victory over University last week, with the junior running back carrying the ball 27 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns.
