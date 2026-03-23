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West Virginia High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

See every WVSSAC champion and runner-up for all four classifications as the West Virginia high school basketball season comes to a close
Ben Dagg|
West Virginia high school basketball finals
West Virginia high school basketball finals | Arianna Grainey

The 2026 West Virginia high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Champions: Tug Valley Panthers

Runner-Up: Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders

Class AA Bracket

Champions: Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights

Runner-Up: Wyoming East Warriors

Class AAA Bracket

Champions: Chapmanville Regional Tigers

Runner-Up: North Marion Huskies

Class AAAA Bracket

Champions: George Washington Patriots

Runner-Up: Spring Mills Cardinals

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Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

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