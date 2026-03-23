West Virginia High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 West Virginia high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Champions: Tug Valley Panthers
Runner-Up: Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders
Class AA Bracket
Champions: Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights
Runner-Up: Wyoming East Warriors
Class AAA Bracket
Champions: Chapmanville Regional Tigers
Runner-Up: North Marion Huskies
Class AAAA Bracket
Champions: George Washington Patriots
Runner-Up: Spring Mills Cardinals
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.