West Virginia High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 West Virginia high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Champions: Tug Valley Panthers

Runner-Up: Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders

Champions: Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights

Runner-Up: Wyoming East Warriors

Champions: Chapmanville Regional Tigers

Runner-Up: North Marion Huskies

Champions: George Washington Patriots

Runner-Up: Spring Mills Cardinals