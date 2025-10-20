West Virginia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 West Virginia high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest West Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
WVSSAC High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Wahama (7-0)
2. Wheeling Central Catholic (5-2)
3. Sherman (6-0)
4. Clay-Battelle (6-1)
5. Tug Valley (4-2)
6. Pendleton County (4-2)
7. Meadow Bridge (6-1)
8. Cameron (5-2)
9. Wirt County (4-2)
10. East Hardy (4-2)
11. St. Marys (4-2)
12. Tucker County (4-3)
13. Man (1-5)
14. Ritchie County (2-4)
15. Greenbrier West (2-4)
16. Gilmer County (3-5)
17. Tolsia (2-5)
18. Webster County (2-4)
19. Calhoun (2-6)
20. Montcalm (2-3)
21. Tygarts Valley (1-5)
22. Pocahontas County (1-5)
23. Valley (0-7)
24. Mt. View (1-5)
25. Magnolia (0-6)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Independence (7-0)
2. Mingo Central (7-0)
3. Frankfort (8-0)
4. Doddridge County (6-0)
5. Bluefield (5-2)
6. Logan (6-1)
7. Midland Trail (6-1)
8. Roane County (6-1)
9. Philip Barbour (5-2)
10. James Monroe (4-2)
11. Clay County (5-3)
12. Petersburg (5-3)
13. Tyler (4-3)
14. WestSide (4-3)
15. Oak Glen (6-2)
16. Williamstown (3-4)
17. South Harrison (4-4)
18. Lincoln (3-3)
19. Buffalo (4-3)
20. Wayne (3-5)
21. River View (3-4)
22. Braxton County (3-5)
23. Scott (1-6)
24. Sissonville (2-4)
25. Moorefield (1-6)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Princeton (7-0)
2. Bridgeport (8-0)
3. Chapmanville Regional (7-0)
4. Fairmont Senior (5-1)
5. North Marion (6-1)
6. Hoover (6-1)
7. Greenbrier East (4-2)
8. Winfield (5-2)
9. John Marshall (5-2)
10. PikeView (5-1)
11. Keyser (5-2)
12. Nitro (5-1)
13. Elkins (4-3)
14. Hampshire (4-3)
15. Byrd (4-4)
16. Brooke (3-5)
17. East Fairmont (3-5)
18. Nicholas County (1-5)
19. Ripley (3-5)
20. South Charleston (2-5)
21. Shady Spring (2-5)
22. Lincoln County (1-6)
23. Grafton (1-5)
24. Lewis County (1-6)
25. Point Pleasant (0-7)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Huntington (6-1)
2. Wheeling Park (6-2)
3. University (6-2)
4. Martinsburg (5-2)
5. George Washington (4-1)
6. Morgantown (6-2)
7. Spring Mills (4-3)
8. Musselman (3-4)
9. Woodrow Wilson (4-3)
10. Parkersburg (4-4)
11. Jefferson (2-4)
12. Oak Hill (3-4)
13. Parkersburg South (2-5)
14. Washington (2-4)
15. Cabell Midland (1-5)
16. Buckhannon-Upshur (1-6)
17. Hurricane (2-6)
18. Riverside (2-6)
19. Preston (1-5)
20. Hedgesville (0-5)