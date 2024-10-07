High School

West Virginia high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every WVSSAC classification of West Virginia high school football ahead of Week 7

Sam Brown

Photo credit: Martinsburg Bulldog Football/@MburgFootball on X

Six weeks of the 2024 West Virginia high school football season have come and gone and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings for the best teams in the state.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each WVSSAC classification? Here are SBLive's latest West Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of October 7, 2024:

WEST VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

WVSSAC CLASS A | WVSSAC CLASS AA

WVSSAC CLASS AAA | WVSSAC CLASS AAAA

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/West Virginia