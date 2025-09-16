West Virginia High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 West Virginia high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest West Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
WVSSAC High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Wahama (3-0)
2. Cameron (2-0)
3. Sherman (2-0)
4. Wheeling Central Catholic (2-1)
5. Webster County (2-0)
6. Tucker County (2-0)
7. Meadow Bridge (1-0)
8. Clay-Battelle (2-1)
9. Pendleton County (1-1)
10. Gilmer County (2-1)
11. Wirt County (1-1)
12. Tygarts Valley (1-1)
13. St. Marys (1-2)
14. Montcalm (1-1)
15. Tug Valley (0-2)
16. Greenbrier West (1-2)
17. East Hardy (0-2)
18. Man (0-2)
19. Magnolia (0-1)
20. Tolsia (1-2)
21. Pocahontas County (0-2)
22. Richwood (0-2)
23. Mt. View (0-2)
24. Valley (0-2)
25. Calhoun (0-2)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Independence (3-0)
2. Mingo Central (3-0)
3. Frankfort (3-0)
4. Midland Trail (3-0)
5. Petersburg (3-0)
6. South Harrison (3-0)
7. Bluefield (2-1)
8. Logan (3-0)
9. Oak Glen (3-0)
10. Doddridge County (2-0)
11. Roane County (2-0)
12. Berkeley Springs (2-1)
13. River View (2-1)
14. WestSide (2-1)
15. Poca (2-1)
16. Wayne (2-1)
17. James Monroe (2-1)
18. Philip Barbour (2-1)
19. Braxton County (1-2)
20. Lincoln (1-2)
21. Scott (1-2)
22. Tyler (1-2)
23. Clay County (1-2)
24. Sissonville (1-2)
25. Moorefield (0-3)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Princeton (3-0)
2. Bridgeport (3-0)
3. John Marshall (3-0)
4. North Marion (3-0)
5. Elkins (3-0)
6. Chapmanville Regional (2-0)
7. Hoover (2-1)
8. PikeView (2-0)
9. Hampshire (2-1)
10. Greenbrier East (2-1)
11. Fairmont Senior (1-0)
12. South Charleston (1-1)
13. Keyser (2-1)
14. Winfield (2-1)
15. Ripley (2-1)
16. Nitro (1-1)
17. Nicholas County (1-2)
18. East Fairmont (1-2)
19. Brooke (1-2)
20. Shady Spring (1-2)
21. Byrd (1-2)
22. Point Pleasant (0-2)
23. Lincoln County (0-2)
24. Grafton (0-3)
25. Lewis County (0-3)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. University (3-0)
2. Morgantown (3-0)
3. Huntington (2-1)
4. Oak Hill (2-1)
5. Woodrow Wilson (2-1)
6. George Washington (1-0)
7. Spring Mills (2-1)
8. Wheeling Park (2-1)
9. Musselman (1-2)
10. Martinsburg (1-2)
11. Parkersburg (1-2)
12. Riverside (1-2)
13. Hedgesville (0-1)
14. Preston (0-2)
15. Cabell Midland (0-2)
16. Buckhannon-Upshur (0-3)
17. Jefferson (0-3)
18. Parkersburg South (0-3)
19. Hurricane (0-3)
20. Washington (0-2)