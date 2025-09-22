West Virginia High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 West Virginia high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest West Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
WVSSAC High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Cameron (3-0)
2. Wahama (4-0)
3. Wheeling Central Catholic (3-1)
4. Sherman (3-0)
5. Meadow Bridge (2-0)
6. Webster County (2-0)
7. Pendleton County (1-1)
8. Wirt County (2-1)
9. Tucker County (2-1)
10. Clay-Battelle (2-1)
11. Tug Valley (1-2)
12. Montcalm (2-1)
13. Gilmer County (2-2)
14. St. Marys (1-2)
15. Greenbrier West (2-2)
16. Tygarts Valley (1-2)
17. East Hardy (0-2)
18. Man (0-3)
19. Richwood (0-2)
20. Pocahontas County (0-3)
21. Ritchie County (0-3)
22. Calhoun (0-3)
23. Tolsia (1-3)
24. Valley (0-3)
25. Magnolia (0-2)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Independence (4-0)
2. Mingo Central (4-0)
3. Bluefield (3-1)
4. Logan (4-0)
5. Frankfort (4-0)
6. Petersburg (4-0)
7. South Harrison (4-0)
8. Doddridge County (3-0)
9. Midland Trail (3-1)
10. James Monroe (3-1)
11. WestSide (3-1)
12. Williamstown (1-2)
13. Braxton County (2-2)
14. Roane County (2-1)
15. Oak Glen (3-1)
16. Clay County (2-2)
17. Poca (2-2)
18. Wayne (2-2)
19. Lincoln (1-2)
20. River View (2-2)
21. Tyler (1-3)
22. Berkeley Springs (2-2)
23. Buffalo (1-2)
24. Philip Barbour (2-2)
25. Scott (1-3)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Princeton (3-0)
2. Bridgeport (4-0)
3. Hoover (3-1)
4. Fairmont Senior (2-0)
5. Elkins (4-0)
6. Chapmanville Regional (3-0)
7. John Marshall (3-0)
8. Winfield (3-1)
9. Greenbrier East (2-1)
10. Keyser (2-1)
11. North Marion (3-1)
12. Hampshire (3-1)
13. Byrd (2-2)
14. Nitro (2-1)
15. Ripley (3-1)
16. PikeView (2-1)
17. South Charleston (1-2)
18. Nicholas County (1-2)
19. Lewis County (1-3)
20. Shady Spring (1-3)
21. East Fairmont (1-3)
22. Brooke (1-3)
23. Lincoln County (0-3)
24. Point Pleasant (0-3)
25. Grafton (0-4)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Morgantown (4-0)
2. Huntington (3-1)
3. Oak Hill (3-1)
4. Spring Mills (3-1)
5. George Washington (2-0)
6. Wheeling Park (3-1)
7. University (3-1)
8. Martinsburg (1-2)
9. Woodrow Wilson (2-2)
10. Parkersburg (2-2)
11. Washington (1-2)
12. Musselman (1-3)
13. Jefferson (0-3)
14. Hedgesville (0-2)
15. Riverside (1-3)
16. Cabell Midland (0-3)
17. Preston (0-3)
18. Parkersburg South (0-4)
19. Buckhannon-Upshur (0-4)
20. Hurricane (0-4)